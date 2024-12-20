12 drivers caught at Changi Airport for providing illegal cross-border rides

Twelve drivers were caught by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in an operation on Wednesday (Dec 18) at Changi Airport for providing illegal ride-hailing services.

In a Facebook post by the LTA on Thursday, it stated that the drivers were providing rides illegally between Singapore and Malaysia, as well as within Singapore.

Their foreign-registered vehicles were also impounded, added LTA.

A 21-second video accompanying the post showed enforcement officers cracking down on the drivers, most of whom appeared to be waiting for passengers outside the airport's arrival hall and car park.

A taxi driver, who declined to reveal his name, told Lianhe Zaobao that he'd seen photos of the drivers nabbed in the operation being shared in chat groups.

Images showed that the licence plates of their vehicles began with "J" or "B", indicating that they were registered in Johor Bahru or Selangor.

Only Singapore and Malaysia-registered taxis approved by LTA and Malaysia's Land Public Transport Agency are authorised to provide cross-border rides.

The designated pickup and drop-off points for these taxi rides are Ban San Street Terminal in Rochor and Johor Larkin Terminal, said LTA.

The agency also urged members of the public to "avoid using illegal ride services".

"They are unsafe and may lack proper insurance, putting passengers at risk," it added.

In August this year, 14 drivers were arrested by the LTA in a three-day operation for providing illegal chauffeur services.

The National Private Hire Vehicles Association had stated in a Facebook post on Aug 30 that they have been working with the LTA on enforcement efforts and are "seeing positive steps" in tackling Malaysian point-to-point services offered by illegal drivers at the airport.

"We will continue to work together to protect our drivers' livelihoods," they said.

Drivers caught providing illegal hire-and-reward services, including cross-border trips without a valid public service vehicle licence, can be fined up to $3,000, jailed for up to six months, or both. The vehicles used may also be forfeited.

