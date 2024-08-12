Daily roundup: Disgraced Seungri says appearance at alleged Burning Sun Surabaya event untrue - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Disgraced Seungri says appearance at alleged Burning Sun Surabaya event untrue

Controversy is surrounding this disgraced former BigBang member once again.

Seungri, 33, has been under fire after a digital event poster by Indonesian organiser TSV Management shared on Aug 10 circulated online... » READ MORE

2. International NUS students queue overnight for student pass documentation

In a bid to get their student pass documentation done as soon as possible, some international students from the National University of Singapore (NUS) resorted to queuing overnight inside the campus to secure their Offsite Enrolment (OSE) sessions... » READ MORE

3. Domino's Pizza struggles to keep up with National Day orders, customers left fuming

On Friday (Aug 9), Domino's Pizza ran deals for those looking to throw a pizza party on National Day.

The promo read: "Let’s make this National Day deliciously unforgettable!"... » READ MORE

4. Man offers free haircut to 59 migrant workers in light of National Day

59 migrant workers had a National Day weekend to remember.

Local Donjany, who goes by _donjany on social media, offered them a free haircut in light of the country's birthday... » READ MORE

