Daily roundup: Emma Watson coming to Singapore in September - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Emma Watson coming to Singapore in September as speaker in technology and law conference

Emma Watson is coming to Singapore.

The 34-year-old actress, who shot to fame playing Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter movie franchise, will be attending the TechLaw.Fest 2024 at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands, on Sep 12... » READ MORE

2. Delivery rider worries about livelihood after car accident leaves him unable to work for 6 months

A food delivery rider has been left worrying about his livelihood after suffering injuries in a road accident... » READ MORE

3. Seohyun of Girls' Generation shares photos taken at Singapore attractions

Is she still in Singapore now?

Singer-actress Seohyun from K-pop girl group Girls' Generation shared on her Instagram account today (Aug 7) photos taken at several Singapore tourist attractions... » READ MORE

4. McGriddles, but make it fashion: Sneaker designer Mr Sabotage announces collab with McDonald's

If you know, you know.

Those were the cryptic words from fast-food giant McDonald's in their social media post shared on Monday (Aug 5)... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com