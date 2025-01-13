Daily roundup: Heavy rain and peak hours lead to 4-hour delays at Causeway - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Heavy rain and peak hours lead to 4-hour delays at Causeway
Travellers commuting from Singapore to Malaysia by foot and bus on Friday (Jan 10) night found themselves stuck in a human traffic jam at Woodlands Checkpoint... » READ MORE
2. Motorcylist refuses to stop for police along BKE, pillion rider jumps off and flees on foot
A motorcyclist caused his pillion rider to fall off his bike while attempting to avoid a traffic police officer on an expressway... » READ MORE
3. Next concert when they're 80 years old? Mayday jests #5525 may be their last one for a while
"We’re just looking back; it’s not a commemorative concert!" Mayday members jested on stage at the Singapore leg of their 25th anniversary concert, #5525... » READ MORE
4. McDonald's limited-edition My Melody mahjong set going for $228, here's how you can get it
Mahjong lovers, ready to rein in the Year of the Snake with McDonald's?
The fast-food giant is launching its latest limited-edition exclusive — the My Melody-themed mahjong set... » READ MORE
