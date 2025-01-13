Daily roundup: Heavy rain and peak hours lead to 4-hour delays at Causeway - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Heavy rain and peak hours lead to 4-hour delays at Causeway

Travellers commuting from Singapore to Malaysia by foot and bus on Friday (Jan 10) night found themselves stuck in a human traffic jam at Woodlands Checkpoint... » READ MORE

2. Motorcylist refuses to stop for police along BKE, pillion rider jumps off and flees on foot

A motorcyclist caused his pillion rider to fall off his bike while attempting to avoid a traffic police officer on an expressway... » READ MORE

3. Next concert when they're 80 years old? Mayday jests #5525 may be their last one for a while

"We’re just looking back; it’s not a commemorative concert!" Mayday members jested on stage at the Singapore leg of their 25th anniversary concert, #5525... » READ MORE

4. McDonald's limited-edition My Melody mahjong set going for $228, here's how you can get it

Mahjong lovers, ready to rein in the Year of the Snake with McDonald's?

The fast-food giant is launching its latest limited-edition exclusive — the My Melody-themed mahjong set... » READ MORE

