Daily roundup: Tasha Low fights Herman Keh and Zhu Zeliang for real in Emerald Hill scene — and other top stories today

1. E-Junkies: Tasha Low fights Herman Keh and Zhu Zeliang for real in Emerald Hill scene

A fight broke out between local actors Tasha Low, Herman Keh and Zhu Zeliang in Batu Pahat, with the men getting their head smacked, hand stepped on, and even thrown to the ground.

While it was all for a scene in the upcoming blockbuster drama Emerald Hill, the blows were real... » READ MORE

2. 'It's actually not right': Son apologises after rapper confronts his mum over alleged racist comment at Bugis Junction

Singaporean rapper Subhas Nair confronted a woman at Bugis Junction after she allegedly passed a racist comment about him, calling him a "ghost", according to a TikTok video uploaded by his sister Preeti Nair on Thursday (Oct 24).

In the video, Nair wrote that he was walking into a retail outlet at Bugis Junction and was headed to the men's section when he overheard a woman speaking to her son, telling him in Mandarin that there was a "ghost behind"... » READ MORE

3. Man plays Labubu claw machines almost daily; has spent over $10k on dolls

You either love 'em or hate 'em, but the Labubu craze is still going strong in Singapore.

Now, local claw machine operators have entered the game, offering blind boxes of the popular Pop Mart character for players to try their hand at snagging one... » READ MORE

4. Popular char kway teow stall Hai Kee closes after 54 years, 'final meet-up' planned for Nov 22

After 54 long years of frying up plates of char kway teow, Loh Kwee Leng, owner of Hai Kee Teochew Cha Kuay Teow at Telok Blangah Crescent Market & Food Centre, is finally calling it a day.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 23), his son, Alvin Low, announced that his father will be retiring. The stall is currently closed... » READ MORE

