Olympics: From Games on 5 continents to digital change, IOC candidates unveil plans

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — The seven candidates for the world's most powerful job in global sport — the presidency of the International Olympic Committee — unveiled their plans and vision for the Games in a brief presentation to the IOC membership on Thursday (Jan 30).

From a Games held simultaneously across five continents to the need for quick digital change to keep up with the times, the priorities of candidates varied in the 15 minutes each was allowed to address the 100-plus IOC members behind closed doors.

The members, who on Thursday were not allowed to ask any questions, will elect a new Olympic leader for an eight-year term on March 30 at their session in Greece.

"The Olympics to be held on five continents at the same time," Morinari Watanabe, international gymnastics federation chief and presidential candidate told a press conference following his presentation. "To offer greater potential for broadcasters and commercial opportunity."

The candidates are World Athletics chief and former Olympic champion Sebastian Coe, multiple Olympic swimming gold medallist Kirsty Coventry, Zimbabwe's sports minister, as well as Spaniard Juan Antonio Samaranch, son of the late former IOC president.

International cycling chief David Lappartient, Prince Feisal Al Hussein of Jordan, Olympic newcomer and multimillionaire Johan Eliasch, who heads the International Ski Federation, and Watanabe complete the candidates' lineup.

"I felt very good in the room. It is for them (members) to decide whether I touched the right fibres," Samaranch, who among other things wants a new bid system for cities, told a press conference following his presentation.

While Lappartient said he would like the Games to be hosted by an African nation, Prince Feisal wanted the return of boxing on the Los Angeles 2028 Games programme after the international federation (IBA) was stripped of its Olympic recognition by the IOC over governance problems.

No favourite

It is difficult to predict the outcome of the vote with no clear front-runner, unlike 12 years ago when outgoing president Thomas Bach as overwhelming favourite was first elected.

Los Angeles will host the 2028 Summer Games while Brisbane will stage the 2032 edition.

The IOC's finances are robust, with US$7.3 billion (S$9.9 billion) of revenues already secured for the years 2025-28 and $6.2 billion for 2029-2032, but it also saw three top sponsors — Toyota, Bridgestone and Panasonic — terminate their contracts in 2024.

Several of the candidates touched on the need to review the Olympic body's commercial structure.

"I am standing because I believe I have a proven track record and experience to deliver," said businessman Eliasch. "I know what it takes to lead and drive change. This is not a popularity contest."

Coventry, the only female candidate and the only one from Africa, said she was not getting any favourable treatment or support from President Bach, a former Olympic fencing champion, despite being long seen as his preferred choice.

"As fellow athletes we share a lot of common ideas and philosophies. I do firmly believe he is being very fair to all candidates," Coventry said.

