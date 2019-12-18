At least 5 dead, more than 30 hurt in Hong Kong bus crash

PHOTO: Handout
South China Morning Post

At least five people were killed and more than 30 injured after a passenger bus slammed into a tree on a motorway in northern Hong Kong on Wednesday.

Three passengers were thrown out of the KMB double-decker in the crash on Fanling Highway in Sheung Shui shortly after 4.15pm.

A male passenger who suffered minor injuries said the route 978 bus was travelling at normal speed when it crashed.

"There were broken limbs and someone had head injuries," he said.

"The staircase was smashed, and we had to come down from the rear with the help of firefighters. Some people were frightened."

Ten fire engines, 16 ambulances and a mobile casualty treatment centre were deployed to the scene after the accident was reported at 4.19pm, according to the Fire Services Department.

As of 5.26pm, five people had died and 33 were injured in the crash, a government spokesman said.

Three men and two women were killed.

The injured were taken to North District Hospital, Alice Ho Miu Ling Nethersole Hospital and Prince of Wales Hospital.

Another passenger sitting in the lower deck said the bus was not travelling too fast at the time of the incident. "I didn't feel the bus braking before it crashed," he said. "There was a loud bang. I first thought it had rammed into a vehicle in front. After I left the bus, I realised it hit a tree and part of the roof was ripped off."

A KMB spokesman said the route 978 bus was heading towards Sheung Shui when the accident happened near a roundabout at Po Shek Wu Road. The 978 route runs from Wan Chai North to Fanling.

"KMB is very concerned about the incident and has sent staff to the site and hospitals to learn more and comfort the injured. We will co-operate in the police investigation," the spokesman said.

The company would provide help to the families of the deceased and injured passengers.

In February 2018, a KMB double-decker flipped onto its side in Tai Po, killing 19 people and injuring more than 60 others. It was the city's worst road accident in nearly 15 years.

According to police figures, 99 people died in 98 fatal road accidents in the first 11 months of this year. In the whole of last year, 135 people died in 107 accidents.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

