Apps may help kids learn ABCs and 123s

Interactive educational apps may be able to help young children master early academic skills like math and reading, a research review suggests.

The analysis of results from previous studies found that normally-developing kids who use interactive educational apps may be better at recognising and writing numbers and letters.

But this didn't appear to hold true for passive screen time, and it also doesn't suggest kids should have unlimited access to smartphones and tablets, the study team notes in Pediatrics.

"There is somewhat consistent evidence across studies that game-based educational apps targeting early academic skills, like early math skills, have the potential to support learning in young children," said study leader Shayl Griffith of Florida International University in Miami.

"These findings are important because they suggest that interactive apps, when chosen well and used appropriately, may be a useful and accessible tool to support early academic development," Griffith said by email.

Doctors urge parents of young kids to limit screen time or avoid it altogether because all those hours watching videos or gaming have been linked to slowed development of speech and language, motor skills and social and behavioural skills.

Screen time can get in the way of creative play and interactions with caregivers that are essential for child development, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP).

Under two years of age, children shouldn't have any screen time at all, whether it's television or digital games and toys, the AAP recommends.

From ages two to five, kids should get no more than an hour a day of total screen time, and they should be with parents or caregivers during these activities, the AAP advises.