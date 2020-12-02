Samsung could launch its Tile-like tracker ahead of the Apple AirTags

While Apple is taking its time to unveil the AirTag item tracker, Samsung is revealed to be ready to launch its own Tile-like tracker.

Spotted by @stufflistings, Samsung has received the Indonesian Telecom certification for a device listed as Galaxy Smart Tag with the model number EI-T5300. The certification came more than a month after Samsung launched SmartThings Find globally to help users find their Galaxy devices with Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and ultra-wide-band (UWB).

The upcoming Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra are expected to support UWB, which means they are likely to be compatible with the Galaxy Smart Tag. Since the Galaxy S21 lineup is rumoured to launch next month, there is a chance that the Galaxy Smart Tags could be introduced as well.

There have been reports in the past few months indicating that Apple was ready to launch the AirTag this year.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in February that the AirTags could debut later this year and make use of the U1 chip in the iPhone 11 models to pinpoint locations of other UWB devices. Bloomberg also made a similar prediction.

In March this year, 9to5Mac uncovered more information about the AirTag in iOS 14 codes. They can be set up in bulk through iOS and the battery can be replaced by users. At WWDC 2020 in June, Apple introduced a new Find My Network Accessory Program as part of iOS 14 for any developer who is looking to connect an existing or new accessory to Find My Network.

Earlier last month, a leaked photo revealed the purported AirTag carrying accessory. This strongly hints that Apple is almost ready to launch its Air Tag, though Samsung may race ahead to announce the Galaxy Smart Tag.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.