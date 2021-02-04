Singtel starts deploying indoor 5G network coverage, VivoCity first SG mall to receive 5G

Do you remember the 21st night of September when 4G networks first started rolling out, it was nearly impossible to get network signals underground or indoors? That's because network signals require special effort and approval for the telcos to set up base stations and networking equipment for indoor coverage.

Fast forward to date, Singtel is now the first telco in Singapore to deploy indoor 5G coverage. The red camp's 3.5GHz spectrum is active at VivoCity, with the help of advanced small cell radio dot technology.

The photo by Singtel above showcases its 1.2Gbps real-world speeds inside the shopping mall. There's also a 5G experience zone at Singtel's retail store located at Level 2 of VivoCity itself if you want to learn more about 5G connectivity.

“Our customers already enjoy our blazing-fast 5G speeds across the island as we continue to rapidly roll out 5G. We are pleased to deliver our 5G speed advantage indoors at VivoCity... ...Singtel 5G provides reliable connectivity and a consistent high-speed experience, making a real difference for our customers whether they are surfing, streaming videos or gaming while on the go,” said Ms Gan Siok Hoon, Singtel’s Managing Director, Sales & Marketing, Consumer, Singapore.

Since last August, the three telcos have been progressively rolling out faster and lower latency 5G networks, with Singtel announcing its consumer 5G network back in September 2020.

According to Singtel's official statement, the company will extend its in-building 5G coverage to other popular malls like Ngee Ann City and Bugis Junction over the next few months. 5G also covers more residential areas, with places like Clementi and Punggol highlighted in its statement.

Singtel was also quick to launch mmWave 5G (on the 28GHz spectrum) in specific parts of Singapore's central area , with self-reported speeds of 3.2Gbps. However, you'll need a 5G phone with support for mmWave 5G to enjoy it.

StarHub was the first to launch its trial 5G network among the three telcos in August 2020, although the green camp's network currently operates on the 2,100MHz spectrum. Earlier this week, StarHub deployed a 5G core that supports the 3.5GHz spectrum , with expectations to see faster StarHub 5G later this year.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.