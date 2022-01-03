Spider-Man: No Way Home blew our minds, with multiple villains crossing universes, and characters including J.K. Simmons’ James Jonah Jameson returning back to the multiverse as a variant. Spoiler alert: We also saw past Spider-Mans Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire don the suit again as well.

That said, the new Marvel Cinematic Multiverse opens the doors for more of such actors to return, to play new versions of beloved characters they previously portrayed, in new, upcoming Spider-Man movies, Disney+ shows, spin-offs…. well, the possibilities are endless.

If Sony and Marvel need any suggestions on who should return or make an appearance, we have a short and sweet, yet very important list.

Here are 5 Spider-Man movie characters we want to see return in the multiverse!

1. Emma Stone as Spider-Gwen AKA Ghost Spider

Gwen Stacy met her death in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and had fans sobbing themselves to sleep. Since dead characters like Green Goblin/Norman Osborn are able to return to the multiverse, first on our list is none other than Gwen Stacy! And not just regular Gwen, but Spider Gwen!

Currently known as Ghost Spider, this Gwen Stacy was bitten by a radioactive spider and became a superhero in her universe. Sadly, the Peter Parker in her world is dead.

2. Topher Grace as Anti-Venom

Topher Grace played Eddie Brock/Venom in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3. The first person to don the black alien-symbiote suit in the movies, having Grace’s Brock return as Anti-Venom in the same universe as Tom Hardy’s Venom would be a sight to see.

Wait, Anti what now? In the comics, Brock separated from the alien symbiote but remnant symbiote cells in his body were activated, creating Anti-Venom and curing his cancer. Grace’s turn as Brock/Venom wasn’t embraced by fans but if Garfield can have another turn, why not Grace?

3. Joe Manganiello as Flash Thompson aka Agent Venom

Many fans might not even be aware, but the beautiful specimen of a human being Joe Manganiello played bully Flash Thompson in the earlier Spider-Man films.

Sure the actor could return as an older version of the bully, but where’s the fun in that? In the comics, Flash Thompson lost his legs during the Iraq War and subsequently enlisted in ‘Project Rebirth 2.0’, which saw him bonded with the Venom symbiote.

It gave him similar abilities to Spider-Man, along with a new pair of legs. Having Manganiello return as Agent Venom (in whatever ways Marvel and Sony deem fit) will be absolutely crazy, but now that we’re thinking of it, we can’t think of anyone else who would be able to pull off the character as well as him.

4. Felicity Jones as Felicia Hardy aka Black Cat

Felicia Hardy was Harry Osborn’s executive assistant after Norman’s passing. She made one appearance in The Amazing Spiderman 2 and wasn’t seen again. If you didn’t know already, there is more than meets the eye with this brilliant bombshell. Hardy is the daughter of a renowned cat burglar and in the comics, she follows in her father’s footsteps to become a thief and takes on the name of Black Cat.

Black Cat has sometimes been an enemy, love interest, and ally of Spider-Man and it’s appalling that this fan favourite character has only made one small appearance across so many live action films.

5. Dane DeHaan as Harry Osborn aka Hobgoblin

Alright, we’re getting a little nostalgic here. Harry Osborn was mentioned not once, but twice in No Way Home. Once by a confused Norman Osborn (Willem Dafoe) who crosses into a new universe and was searching for his son Harry (James Franco), and another time when Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker shared that his best-friend turned evil and tried to kill him. Maybe we’re just not over the friendship but a Harry and Peter reunion would be so nice to see after a reconciliation between Peter and Norman ala the finale of No Way Home.

But instead of James Franco, who has had his time, we want to see Dane DeHaan return. Not only is he younger, he can also bring new life into the role of Hobgoblin because really, we’re so done with Green Goblin and it’s time for something new.

Bonus: The one actor we don’t want to see in the new multiverse

Shailene Woodley as Mary Jane

Ah Woodley. To be so close yet so far. She shot scenes as Mary Jane across Garfield’s Peter Parker but her role was cut from The Amazing Spider-Man 2. She was slated to return for a proper debut in the third movie but it never happened because Sony went ahead with Tom Holland instead.

While she’s a fine actress, Zendaya’s take as MJ is been universally loved and we can’t see a reason for anyone to bring Woodley back, and they shouldn’t.

