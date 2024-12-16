Twice's Tzuyu confirms she has master's degree in applied psychology

Twice's Tzuyu has made time despite her busy schedule as a K-pop idol to earn a master's degree.

The information was revealed when a flyer allegedly created by Fuxing Elementary School in Taiwan, where the 25-year-old once studied, made its rounds on social media recently.

In celebration of the school's 30th anniversary, they listed her achievements, including her graduation from Hanlim Arts High School in South Korea, being one of the vocalists of Twice, her solo EP AbouTZU and being listed as one of TC Candler's most beautiful faces.

However, it revealed a new bit of information that had netizens wondering about the flyer's veracity: That Tzuyu, whose full name is Chou Tzu-yu, has received a master's degree in applied psychology from Universidad Europea Miguel de Cervantes.

Tzuyu later confirmed it to be true, saying she had studied for the degree for over a year, in a fan call uploaded by X user Sorakonnn on Dec 13.

"Whenever I was free, I would go online to study," she said.

Another fan account claimed that the Spanish university had offered online classes in Mandarin during the Covid-19 pandemic, and that Tzuyu had been recommended for the course by a professor she knew who was aware of her interest in "human psychology".

"In October, Tzuyu's alma mater, Fuxing Elementary School in Tainan, celebrated its 30th anniversary and gave Tzuyu an 'outstanding graduate' award, an honour her mother accepted on her behalf," they added.

They suggested that some universities accept students based on work experience they deem equivalent to academic qualifications, and may have done the same for Tzuyu, who has been an idol since the age of 16.

Fans were elated to find out about Tzuyu's academic achievements.

"Imagine being peer-reviewed by a Twice member," a fan posted.

"All of us begging JYP (Twice's agency) for more Tzuyu content and brand deals while Miss Chou was getting a master's degree," wrote another.

Others joked that Tzuyu had obtained the degree to understand her bandmate Nayeon.

"Twice chaotic as hell so Tzuyu decided to get a master's in psychology," a fan wrote.

