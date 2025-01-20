'We'll work together to protect our children's happiness': Pink Yang and husband announce divorce

Taiwanese actress-host Pink Yang and businessman Hong Jiajie are divorced.

Yesterday (Jan 19), Pink posted a joint statement with Hong on her social media accounts revealing their eight-year marriage ended "peacefully" last year.

"We are grateful for each other's contributions and will always be family and good friends. We'll work together to protect our children's happiness and growth in the future," the statement read.

"We do not want this to affect our children and urge the public to give both our families space and privacy. After this statement, we will not make any further comments to the public. We sincerely thank everyone for your understanding and concern."

Pink, 42, married Hong in 2016. They reportedly knew each other for half a year and dated for 19 days before tying the knot. They have two daughters.

In October last year, it was reported that they had separated due to differences in values, though Pink denied the rumours at the time.

