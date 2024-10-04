All aboard: The Japan Rail Fair 2024 returns, featuring cultural experiences, yummy bites and more

With such rich cultural heritage, beautiful landscapes, and mouth-watering cuisines, Japan is one of the top travel destinations for many Singaporeans.

Whether you're looking forward to your next Japan trip or simply want to experience a slice of it right here in Singapore, you'll be happy to hear that The Japan Rail Fair 2024 is back.

Running from Oct 11 to Oct 13, the three-day festival presented by Japan Rail Cafe will take place at Guoco Tower's Urban Park, where the cafe is also located.

Event highlights

You'll be able to explore 26 booths at the Japan-themed fair.

Visitors can plan for your next trip at one of the travel booths, don a Japan Airlines uniform for your next Instagram post, have a taste of Japan's top seasonal and regional produce, or browse through the goodies available at the Singapore Pokemon Center pop-up.

For those who enjoy catching live performances, there'll also be stage events featuring a performance by the Wind Ensemble Nippon Singapore, as well as quizzes, contests, and lucky draws with prizes to be won (you can even win a pair of return flight tickets to Tokyo!).

Exclusive menu

Japan Rail's Cafe will also offer new and exclusive menu items at a discounted price during the event.

Available only for the month of October, these dishes will mainly feature fresh Shinshu salmon sourced from the Azumino prefecture.

One of the menu items includes the $20 Shinshu Salmon Don set that comes with a miso soup and drink of choice (UP $50).

And here's the cherry on top — there's no entry fee.

The event will run from 11am to 8pm on Friday and Saturday, and from 11am to 6pm on Sunday.

Address: Guoco Tower 1 Wallich St, Singapore 078881

