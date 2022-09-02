August 2022 HDB BTO stack analysis

Now that HDB has launched the August 2022 BTO exercise, information about the price range and site plans have also been revealed.

Through the site plans and other resources like the URA master plan and Google Earth, we have a clearer idea of which HDB BTO units to choose and avoid.

Ang Mo Kio August 2022 BTO (Central Weave @ AMK)

Number of units: 896

Flat type:

Two-room Flexi (Type One) : 40

: 40 Two-room Flexi (Type Two) : 86

: 86 Four-room : 398

: 398 Five-room : 333

: 333 3Gen: 39

Number of blocks: Five (21 to 32 storeys)

Estimated waiting time: Five years

Estimated completion date: Q2 2028

The good thing about the units at Central Weave @ AMK BTO is that they're generally in a north-south orientation. So you won't get the afternoon sun here.

On the other hand, a lot of the units face each other. Nevertheless, there's a good distance of around 40 to 50 metres from each other. So you don't have to worry much about neighbours looking into your house.

If you're looking for unblocked views, we'd say go for a unit on the 20th or 21st floor of stacks 142, 186, 188, 170, 172 or 174.

From these units, you may be able to get a view of the Lower Seletar Reservoir in the north. This is because some of the blocks at Grandeur 8 condo across the street are 19 storeys tall.

Alternatively, go for a unit at one of the south-facing stacks 140, 138, 136 or 134.

Apart from Centro Residences, most of the buildings in the south of the BTO are not as tall as those at Central Weave @ AMK. If you manage to get a high-floor unit here, you can get a view of Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park.

If you're sensitive to noise, you may want to avoid stacks 174, 176, 162, 164, 104, 106, 128 or 130.

These stacks are near the MRT track that stretches along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8.

There's also a childcare centre on the first floor of the multi-storey car park (MSCP), with the nearest blocks being Blk 731C and 731A.

So you may want to aim at getting a unit at one of these blocks if you want to be close to the childcare centre.

Another thing to note is that Blk 731A comprises two-room rental flats.

Bukit Merah Aug 2022 BTO

Alexandra Vale

Number of units: 782

Flat type:

Three-room : 182

: 182 Four-room: 600

Number of blocks: Two (41 to 50 storeys)

Estimated waiting time: Five years one month

Estimated completion date: Q2 2028

Units at the Alexandra Vale BTO are mostly north-south oriented, except stacks 236 and 215.

More importantly, none of the stacks here faces each other. So you don't have to worry about neighbours looking into your house.

On the other hand, it's hard to get a unit with an unblocked view, unless you get a unit on a really high floor.

For instance, in the north there's Echelon at 43 storeys tall and Alex Residences at 40 storeys tall.

So if you're aiming to get a unit at the north-facing stacks, consider getting a unit on a high floor at either of the following stacks: 227, 231, 233, 207, 209, 211 or 213. Here's where you may be able to get a view of Chatsworth Park GCB area.

Alternatively, go for a high-floor unit at one of the south-facing stacks 225, 223, 221, 239, 237, 205, 203, 201, 219 or 217. Here's where you can get a view of the Southern Ridges.

On the other hand, these south-facing stacks face the elevated MRT track and MSCP. So it's best to avoid units on the low floors here, especially units on the 2nd to 4th floor on stacks 205, 203, 201, 219 or 217.

These units face the MSCP directly and are very close to the carpark. So to be safe, aim for a unit on the 6th floor onwards.

Otherwise, go for stack 215, where you can get the city view and even a pool view of Delta Swimming Complex that's just next to Alexandra Vale.

And similar to Central Weave @ AMK, there's one block (109B) with two-room rental flats. This block also has a childcare centre on the first floor. So for those who live in this block, you can just take the lift down to the childcare centre.

We also notice that there are future facilities on the second floor in this block. So you may want to avoid the lower-floor units at stacks 225, 223, 221, 239 or 237.

It will probably be noisier here due to the childcare and communal facilities on the first two floors.

Havelock Hillside

Number of units: 869

Flat type:

Three-room : 171

: 171 Four-room: 698

Number of blocks: Two (42 to 45 storeys)

Estimated waiting time: Five years eight months

Estimated completion date: Q4 2028

The units at Havelock Hillside BTO are generally in a north-south orientation. And just like the Alexandra Vale BTO, it's good that they don't face each other.

If you want a city view, consider getting a north-facing unit on a high floor at stacks 613, 615, 591, 593, 595 or 597.

Another option to get an unblocked view is to go for a high-floor unit in one of the south-facing stacks (619, 617, 641, 639, 609, 607, 605, 603 or 601). Here's where you may be able to get a view of Sentosa.

At the same time, as noted in our review, there's a residential plot along Kampong Bahru that doesn't have a gross plot ratio yet. So there's a high chance it may also be a high-rise residential, blocking the view from this BTO.

Another thing we want to highlight is that stacks 633, 611, 613, 615, 591 and 593 face the MSCP. We suggest that you avoid units from the second to eighth floor here.

On top of that, the childcare centre here is on the first floor of Blk 98A. So you want to steer clear of the lower floor units of stacks 621, 619 and 617 due to the noise level.

Choa Chu Kang Aug 2022 BTO (Keat Hong Grange)

Number of units: 987

Flat type:

Two-room Flexi (Type One) : 38

: 38 Two-room Flexi (Type Two) : 156

: 156 Three-room : 96

: 96 Four-room : 374

: 374 Five-room: 323

Number of blocks: Five (19 to 23 storeys)

Estimated waiting time: Three years seven months

Estimated completion date: Q4 2026

Like most of the units in the BTO projects of this launch, the Keat Hong Grange BTO flats mainly come with a north-south orientation.

Most units here also don't face each other, apart from stacks 486 and 488 at Blk 824B, and 456, 476 and 474 at Blk 824A. The good thing is that they're located pretty far from each other at around 40 metres away.

Stacks 410, 408, 406 and 404 at Blk 822A also face stacks 452, 454, 436 and 438 at Blk 823A. But the MSCP is between these two blocks, so there's a good distance between them.

But with these stacks facing the MSCP, there's a risk of people looking into your unit from the car park. So we suggest that you avoid the units on the lower floors of these stacks. Instead, go for a unit from the ninth floor onwards.

If you want an unblocked view, the best stacks to go are stacks 480, 482, 484, 458 and 460 that face the future school site. But this also means there's a risk of noise pollution here, especially in the daytime.

Another option is to go for a high-floor unit at one of the south-facing stacks 444, 442 or 440. Here's where you may be able to get a view of Bukit Batok Town Park, including Little Guilin.

If you want to live closer to the childcare centre, go for a unit at Blk 823A and 824A. These are the closest to the childcare centre on the first and second floors of Blk 823.

Jurong East Aug 2022 BTO (Jurong East Breeze)

Number of units: 562

Flat type:

Two-room Flexi (Type One) : 62

: 62 Two-room Flexi (Type Two) : 161

: 161 Three-room : 87

: 87 Four-room: 252

Number of blocks: Two (22 to 38 storeys)

Estimated waiting time: Five years

Estimated completion date: Q2 2028

While most of the units at Jurong East Breeze BTO come with a north-south orientation, some are angled slightly east or west. So those which are south-west facing, such as stacks 781, 755, 753 and 751, may get a bit of the afternoon sun.

Other than that, it's very hard to get a flat with unblocked views here since the BTO is surrounded by many HDB blocks. That is, unless you manage to get a unit on a really high floor.

Some stacks also face each other. These include stacks 779, 777, 775, 773 and 771 at Blk 291B, which face stacks 757, 759, 761 and 763 at Blk 291A.

Nevertheless, they're pretty far apart, with a distance of around 40 to 50 metres.

More important to take note of is that there's the PIE and Jurong Region Line (JRL) track running along the north and east sides of the BTO.

The good thing here is that the noise will most probably be buffered by the MCPS and Blk 292, 293 and 294 which comprise social and communal amenities.

Still, if you're sensitive to noise, you should avoid stacks 783, 785, 773, 771, 765 and 767.

Stacks 783 and 785 also face the MCPS, so if you're going for a unit at either of these stacks, go for a unit from the eighth floor onwards.

We also notice that this BTO is the only one in this launch that doesn't have a childcare centre. Instead, it will have an elderly facility on the first floor of Blk 294.

Tampines Aug 2022 BTO (Sun Plaza Spring)

Number of units: 267

Flat type:

Four-room : 150

: 150 Five-room: 117

Number of blocks: Three (11 storeys)

Estimated waiting time: Three years

Estimated completion date: Q2 2026

Apart from stacks 202 and 204 which are east-facing, all the Sun Plaza Spring BTO units here come with a north-south orientation.

As we take a closer look at the site plan, we notice that stacks 238 and 212 face the MSCP. Given that the MSCP is five storeys tall, it's best to avoid units on the lower floors (second to sixth floor).

Another thing to note is that stacks 226, 224, 242 and 240 of Blk 400B face stacks 244, 245, 248 and 250 of Blk 400C.

Based on the site plan, they're around 30 to 40 metres away from each other.

If you want to get a view of Tampines Eco Green Park, you're better off with a resale flat at the nearby Sun Plaza View.

All the blocks at Sun Plaza Spring BTO are 11 storeys tall.

So the view at the north-facing stacks will be blocked by the HDB blocks of Sun Plaza View, especially since Blk 428 (which is opposite Blk 400B of this BTO) is the same height, while Blk 425 is slightly taller at 12 storeys tall.

For an unblocked view, it's best to get one of the units facing Gongshang Primary, such as stacks 254, 252, 238 or 212. But take note of the noise and traffic coming from the school.

If you're looking to live near the childcare centre, go for one of the units at Blk 400C, which is right next to the MSCP, where the childcare is located on the first floor.

Woodlands Aug 2022 BTO (Woodlands South Plains)

Number of units: 630

Flat type:

Two-room Flexi (Type One) : 66

: 66 Two-room Flexi (Type Two) : 209

: 209 Three-room : 87

: 87 Four-room: 268

Number of blocks: Six (12 storeys)

Estimated waiting time: Three years nine months

Estimated completion date: Q1 2027

Like the Jurong East Breeze BTO flats, some units at Woodlands South Plains BTO come with a north-south orientation, in which some are angled towards the east or west.

For instance, stacks 192, 190, 188, 186 and 184 face the south-west, so avoid units here if you want to avoid the afternoon sun.

If you're looking for more privacy, avoid the lower floor units in stacks 174, 176, 178, 180 and 182, which face the MSCP.

More specifically, don't go for those below the ninth floor.

Among the BTO projects launched in this exercise, this BTO is the closest to the MRT, with Woodlands South MRT right next to the site.

Stacks 208, 210 and 212 are the closest to entrance 4 of the MRT, so you get to enjoy direct access to the MRT if you manage to secure a unit here.

On the other hand, you may want to avoid the lower floor units here since it may be noisier due to the higher footfall.

Another thing we want to highlight is that there's a mosque within the development.

Specifically, it's next to stacks 186, 184, 180, 182 of Blk 591B, and stacks 150, 152, 148, 146 and 144 of Blk 590C. So it can get a little noisier here during prayer times.

These things aside, what we like about this BTO is that here's where you can get unblocked views of the Central Water Catchment.

Consider going for one of the south-facing units from 9th floor onwards at either of these stacks: 208, 206, 204, 202, 200, 198, 146, 144, 142, 140 or 136.

These stacks face the upcoming Woodlands Health Campus, which will be seven storeys tall.

If you manage to snag a unit that overlooks the hospital, you'll be able to get a view of the reservoirs.

