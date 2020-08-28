A car owner's guide to ERP gantries, rates, and operating hours (2020)

Here’s a guide to everything you need to know about Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) gantries, rates and operation hours in Singapore.

The ERP network has long been the target of hatred and scorn by Singaporean drivers, with some giving the acronym an alternate meaning “Every Road Pay”.

With this guide though, you can arm yourself with the knowledge to avoid having to pay a little bit extra on your daily commute.

Thankfully, since Circuit Breaker started on April 6, 2020 , the Land Transport Authority (LTA) has suspended ERP charges in conjunction with reduced traffic.

The frequency of ERP rate reviews has also been increased from quarterly to once every five weeks.

At the time of writing, four ERP gantries have resumed operation as traffic starts to build up once again. There has also been a price change which comes into effect from Aug 31, 2020.

To manage congestion on the CTE during peak periods, the following ERP gantries have had their rates adjusted:

ERP Gantry Time Current Rates Revised Rate (w.e.f. 31 August 2020) Southbound CTE Auxiliary Lane to PIE (Changi)/ Serangoon Road 7.30am – 8.00am $0 $1 Northbound CTE after PIE (Set of 2 Gantries) 6.00pm – 6.30pm 6.30pm – 7.00pm $1 $2 Southbound CTE before Braddell Road 8.00am – 9.00am $1 $1 All other gantries All times $0 $0

As the nation starts to slowly open back up, more ERP gantries are expected to resume operation as well to manage traffic flow and congestion.

The results of the next ERP rate review will be out in the last of Sept. We’ll keep this guide updated with the latest on everything ERP related so be sure to check back to be in the know!

This article was first published in Motorist.