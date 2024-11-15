Disney Adventure cruise sailing dates and prices released, bookings open on Dec 10

The wait is over for those who have been eagerly waiting for updates on the new Disney Adventure cruise.

On Thursday (Nov 14), Disney Cruise Line released the ticketing details for its cruise ship, along with sailing dates and packages.

Bookings will be open to the general public on Dec 10.

Sailing dates and packages

Marking the cruise's debut is the Disney Adventure Maiden Voyage 3-Night Cruise package from Singapore, which will set sail on Dec 15, 2025, from the Marina Bay Cruise Centre until Dec 18, 2025.

The other packages allow guests to choose from sails that last either three, four or five nights without any stops.

There will be 13 sailing dates spanning across Jan 5, 2025, to Apr 2, 2026, for three-night cruises and 14 dates for four-night cruises, which will run from Dec 18, 2025, to March 30, 2026.

There are two dates available for five-night cruises — from Dec 22 to 27, 2025, and Dec 27, 2025 to Jan 1, 2026.

Stateroom options

Four types of staterooms will be available aboard the Disney Adventure cruise.

Guests can choose between Inside, Oceanview, Verandah and Concierge rooms.

Room prices start from $1,289 for two guests including taxes, fees and port expenses.

Onboard attractions

There will be seven themed areas inspired by Disney, Marvel and Pixar onboard the Disney Adventure cruise.

Some of them include Toy Story Place — an open-air water play area with giant slides and family pools, and the Disney Imagination Garden where guests can enjoy meet-and-greets, performances, and more. For the thrill seekers, there's also Marvel Landing — which houses the longest rollercoaster at sea (spanning 250m).

Early booking

Early booking for Castaway Club members and Select Disney guests in Singapore will open on Dec 4, 2024.

Exact dates and more information can be found on Disney Cruise's official website.

This will be Disney Cruise Line's first Asia-based cruise, and the ship will be ported at Marina Bay Cruise Centre for at least five years.

