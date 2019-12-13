HDB BTO 2020 - step-by-step guide to BTO application

Read also

First, you’ll have to check the HDB website regularly for news of upcoming sales launches.

From May 2019, BTO launches will be announced 6 months prior rather than 3 months, which will give you ample time to plan for the location you want.

When you see a launch in an area that interests you, pay $10 to ballot for it. How many tries it takes you to get a flat depends on your luck.

Some people get it on the first or second try, others have to try 10 times. Expect to wait 3 weeks to know if you’ve been successful or not.

The balloting period will be shortened from 6 weeks to 3 weeks from May 2019.

The day you receive news that you’ve been allotted a decent queue number, go and buy 4D.

3) OBTAIN AN HDB — GET YOUR HLE LETTER OR YOUR AIP

Now that you’ve probably got a BTO flat on the horizon, it’s time to look for someone to lend you money to finance it. You need to get all your loan documents in order to sign the lease agreement.

You have a choice between taking out an HDB loan and a bank loan.

Don’t just sign up for the first loan that presents itself to you.

For those taking out a bank loan, you’ll want to receive approval in principle (AIP) from them.

It’s basically a letter declaring how much the bank will loan you. If you’re taking out an HDB loan, get an HDB Loan Eligibility letter (HLE), which you can apply for here.

4) SELECT YOUR BTO FLAT AND PAY THE OPTION FEE

Your queue number will determine your priority in choosing a unit.