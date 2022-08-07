NDP coupons 2022: When, where and how to use them

On National Day weekend, Aug 6 and 7, the NDP celebrations will be coming full force to five heartland locations.

Amongst the performances and exhibitions, the Singapore Armed Forces and Home teams will also be presenting various defence and weapons systems. The Red Lions will also conduct freefall jumps at two of the sites.

Celebrations will conclude at The Float @ Marina Bay, starting with the 'strength of the nation' segment.

Together with these events, as per National Day tradition, NDP coupons will be given out in 2022.

NDP 2022 Discount E-coupons will be available at a host of merchants. Here's where you can use them.

Who can use these coupons?

Anyone will be able to redeem these discount codes by either presenting the online voucher or using the promotion code.

When will these coupons be available?

Most of the NDP coupons can already be redeemed, but the date they expire varies between vendors. Details are specified in the tables below.

How can these coupons be redeemed?

Coupons can be redeemed either by using their promotional code at online vendors or by presenting the online coupon using your phone at the merchant outlet.

List of food coupons

Merchant Discount Promo Code Valid Until FoodPanda $8 off first three pandamart orders NDPMARTS Oct 15, 2022 $8 off first three foodpanda shops orders NDPSHOPS8 $4 off first three pickup orders NDPPU4 50 per cent off pandapro yearly plan NDPPRO50 Peach Garden 30 per cent off, $57 minimum spend - Dec 30, 2022 Deliveroo $12 off first order, $20 minimum spend NEW12Off Dec 31, 2022 Grab GrabUnlimited for one cent/month for two months Under ‘Subscriptions’ in Grab app Aug 31, 2022 Koufu Five cents off Kaya Butter Bun Set A - Sept 30, 2022 Four Seasons Durians 50 per cent off four pcs Mao Shan Wang or D24 Durian Mooncake NDP2250 Aug 31, 2022 40 per cent off four pcs Baked Skin Mooncake NDP2240 Domino’s Pizza One personal pizza + one mini rings + one drink at $5.70 - Dec 31, 2022 Four to five person set at $57 NDP2244 Holiday Inn Singapore Orchard City 10 per cent off one-for-one Buffet Dinner - Nov 30, 2022 10 per cent off one-for-one Adult Afternoon High Tea - Crave Nasi Lemak Nasi Lemak with Chicken Cutlet Set at $5.70 - May 31, 2023 $5 off Nasi Lemak bundle for two - Pezzo Classic Pizza Pan at $20 - May 31, 2023 Cheesy Cheese Slice at $3 - Cat & the Fiddle Cakes 30 per cent off Whole Cheesecakes NDPCAT Oct 31, 2022 Buy two get one free slice cheesecakes - Mad for Garlice Set Meal for three to four persons at $57 - Oct 31, 2022 Free Pizza with min. order of two mains - Tim Ho Wan Pork Congee with Century & Salted Eggs at $5.70 Takeaway special Sept 30, 2022 Baked BBQ Pork Bun three pc at $5.70 Takaway special Dim Sum Goodie Bag for two pax at $57 - Long John Silver’s Three-pc Chicken Meal at $5.70 - Sept 30, 2022 Fish & Chicken meal at $5.70 - Fish & two-pc Shrimp meal at $5.70 - R&B Free Brown Sugar Boba Milk (Reg) - Oct 31, 2022 Grove 10 per cent off total bill - Sept 30, 2022 Dough Culture Two Mini Fritters Bundle at $20 - Sept 30, 2022 Popeyes Three-pc Tender + reg Sjora set at $7.50 - Sept 30, 2022 Popeyes Chicken Sandwich, Fish Burger, large Mashed Potatoes and two regular Sjora set at $15.50 - Four-pc Chicken + two reg Sjora - Dunkin’ Donuts Regular iced latte & donut at $5.70 - Nov 15, 2022 Large latte & half dozen donut at $15.70 - Nov 15, 2022 Paris Baguette Cheongsong, Korea Apple Roll Cake at $10 - Aug 31, 2022 O’Coffee Club Selected Drinks Free with purchase of Chilli Crab Pizza - Sept 30, 2022 One-for-one Coffee - Nando’s Complimentary Bottomless Drink with purchase of a quarter chicken with two sides - Oct 31, 2022 Texas Chicken Tex Sampler with Sjora set at $7.90 - Oct 31, 2022 Tex Wrap with Sjora set at $7.90 - Chope $4 off F&B deals & bonus Chope-Dollars NDPRES300/NDPDEALS Oct 31, 2022 NoBak! 10 per cent off total bill - Sept 30, 2022 The Social Kitchen 10 per cent off total bill - Sept 30, 2022 Jack’s Place 20 per cent off Breaded Fish & Chips - Oct 31, 2022 20 per cent off N.Z. Striploin Steak - JWS Grille Factory $2 off on JWS Grill Platter - Sept 30, 2022 $2 off on Norwegian Salmon Fillet - $2 off on Spicy Cheesy Grilled Chicken - Mewah Sedap $128 NDP Mini Buffet - Oct 31, 2022 Pepper Lunch Irresistible Bundle Meal for two at $29.90 - Sept 30, 2022 Teppan-licious Bundle Meal for two at $36.90 - Fish & Chicks 33 per cent off Black Pepper Beef Pasta - Sept 30, 2022 33 per cent off Tom Yan Pasta with Fried Cod Fish - 33 per cent off Chili Crab Cod/Salted Egg Chicken - Springleaf Prata Place Plaster Blaster set only at $5.90 - Sept 30, 2022 Salted Egg Prawn set at $9.90 - Festive Family set at $19.90 - Swissback 10 per cent Kraftwich - Sept 18, 2022 Pastamania Free Chicken Wings with Truffle Dip when you purchase any two mains - Sept 18, 2022 $1 off Salted Egg Chicken Pasta - Heavenly Wang Open Toasties set at $5.70 - Oct 31, 2022 Free Large Kopi/Tech with Volcanic Bun order - Délifrance Crown Danish with Coffee/Tea at $6 - Sep 30, 2022 Baked Rice Lasagna set at $18.50 - National Day Bundle Meal at $39.90 - Original Botak Jones Buy two get one free set meal - Oct 31, 2022 Bee Cheng Hian $57 Exclusive Bundle - Aug 31, 2022 Foodline.sg $10 off min spend S$100 FLNDP22 Jul 1, 2023 Mr Bean $1 Classic Soy Milk with any Purchase - Aug 9, 2022 Boncafé 200g Gourmet Coffee pack at $5.70 NDP57 Oct 31, 2022 FRUTEE Premium Cranberry $40 off NDP2022 Sep 30, 2022 Mr Coconut $5.70 for any L size fresh juice series GDNDP57 Aug 31, 2022

List of entertainment