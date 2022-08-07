NDP coupons 2022: When, where and how to use them

On National Day weekend, Aug 6 and 7, the NDP celebrations will be coming full force to five heartland locations.

Amongst the performances and exhibitions, the Singapore Armed Forces and Home teams will also be presenting various defence and weapons systems. The Red Lions will also conduct freefall jumps at two of the sites.

Celebrations will conclude at The Float @ Marina Bay, starting with the 'strength of the nation' segment.

Together with these events, as per National Day tradition, NDP coupons will be given out in 2022.

NDP 2022 Discount E-coupons will be available at a host of merchants. Here's where you can use them.

Who can use these coupons?

Anyone will be able to redeem these discount codes by either presenting the online voucher or using the promotion code.

When will these coupons be available?

Most of the NDP coupons can already be redeemed, but the date they expire varies between vendors. Details are specified in the tables below.

How can these coupons be redeemed?

Coupons can be redeemed either by using their promotional code at online vendors or by presenting the online coupon using your phone at the merchant outlet.

List of food coupons

Merchant Discount Promo Code Valid Until
FoodPanda $8 off first three pandamart orders NDPMARTS Oct 15, 2022
$8 off first three foodpanda shops orders NDPSHOPS8
$4 off first three pickup orders NDPPU4
50 per cent off pandapro yearly plan NDPPRO50
Peach Garden 30 per cent off, $57 minimum spend - Dec 30, 2022
Deliveroo $12 off first order, $20 minimum spend NEW12Off Dec 31, 2022
Grab GrabUnlimited for one cent/month for two months Under ‘Subscriptions’ in Grab app Aug 31, 2022
Koufu Five cents off Kaya Butter Bun Set A - Sept 30, 2022
Four Seasons Durians 50 per cent off four pcs Mao Shan Wang or D24 Durian Mooncake NDP2250 Aug 31, 2022
40 per cent off four pcs Baked Skin Mooncake NDP2240
Domino’s Pizza One personal pizza + one mini rings + one drink at $5.70 - Dec 31, 2022
Four to five person set at $57 NDP2244
Holiday Inn Singapore Orchard City 10 per cent off one-for-one Buffet Dinner - Nov 30, 2022
10 per cent off one-for-one Adult Afternoon High Tea -
Crave Nasi Lemak Nasi Lemak with Chicken Cutlet Set at $5.70 - May 31, 2023
$5 off Nasi Lemak bundle for two -
Pezzo Classic Pizza Pan at $20 - May 31, 2023
Cheesy Cheese Slice at $3 -
Cat & the Fiddle Cakes 30 per cent off Whole Cheesecakes NDPCAT Oct 31, 2022
Buy two get one free slice cheesecakes -
Mad for Garlice Set Meal for three to four persons at $57 - Oct 31, 2022
Free Pizza with min. order of two mains -
Tim Ho Wan Pork Congee with Century & Salted Eggs at $5.70 Takeaway special Sept 30, 2022
Baked BBQ Pork Bun three pc at $5.70 Takaway special
Dim Sum Goodie Bag for two pax at $57 -
Long John Silver’s Three-pc Chicken Meal at $5.70 - Sept 30, 2022
Fish & Chicken meal at $5.70 -
Fish & two-pc Shrimp meal at $5.70 -
R&B Free Brown Sugar Boba Milk (Reg) - Oct 31, 2022
Grove 10 per cent off total bill - Sept 30, 2022
Dough Culture Two Mini Fritters Bundle at $20 - Sept 30, 2022
Popeyes Three-pc Tender + reg Sjora set at $7.50 - Sept 30, 2022
Popeyes Chicken Sandwich, Fish Burger, large Mashed Potatoes and two regular Sjora set at $15.50 -
Four-pc Chicken + two reg Sjora -
Dunkin’ Donuts Regular iced latte & donut at $5.70 - Nov 15, 2022
Large latte & half dozen donut at $15.70 - Nov 15, 2022
Paris Baguette Cheongsong, Korea Apple Roll Cake at $10 - Aug 31, 2022
O’Coffee Club Selected Drinks Free with purchase of Chilli Crab Pizza - Sept 30, 2022
One-for-one Coffee -
Nando’s Complimentary Bottomless Drink with purchase of a quarter chicken with two sides - Oct 31, 2022
Texas Chicken Tex Sampler with Sjora set at $7.90 - Oct 31, 2022
Tex Wrap with Sjora set at $7.90 -
Chope $4 off F&B deals & bonus Chope-Dollars NDPRES300/NDPDEALS Oct 31, 2022
NoBak! 10 per cent off total bill - Sept 30, 2022
The Social Kitchen 10 per cent off total bill - Sept 30, 2022
Jack’s Place 20 per cent off Breaded Fish & Chips - Oct 31, 2022
20 per cent off N.Z. Striploin Steak -
JWS Grille Factory $2 off on JWS Grill Platter - Sept 30, 2022
$2 off on Norwegian Salmon Fillet -
$2 off on Spicy Cheesy Grilled Chicken -
Mewah Sedap $128 NDP Mini Buffet - Oct 31, 2022
Pepper Lunch Irresistible Bundle Meal for two at $29.90 - Sept 30, 2022
Teppan-licious Bundle Meal for two at $36.90 -
Fish & Chicks 33 per cent off Black Pepper Beef Pasta - Sept 30, 2022
33 per cent off Tom Yan Pasta with Fried Cod Fish -
33 per cent off Chili Crab Cod/Salted Egg Chicken -
Springleaf Prata Place Plaster Blaster set only at $5.90 - Sept 30, 2022
Salted Egg Prawn set at $9.90 -
Festive Family set at $19.90 -
Swissback 10 per cent Kraftwich - Sept 18, 2022
Pastamania Free Chicken Wings with Truffle Dip when you purchase any two mains - Sept 18, 2022
$1 off Salted Egg Chicken Pasta -
Heavenly Wang Open Toasties set at $5.70 - Oct 31, 2022
Free Large Kopi/Tech with Volcanic Bun order -
Délifrance Crown Danish with Coffee/Tea at $6 - Sep 30, 2022
Baked Rice Lasagna set at $18.50 -
National Day Bundle Meal at $39.90 -
Original Botak Jones Buy two get one free set meal - Oct 31, 2022
Bee Cheng Hian $57 Exclusive Bundle - Aug 31, 2022
Foodline.sg $10 off min spend S$100 FLNDP22 Jul 1, 2023
Mr Bean $1 Classic Soy Milk with any Purchase - Aug 9, 2022
Boncafé 200g Gourmet Coffee pack at $5.70 NDP57 Oct 31, 2022
FRUTEE Premium Cranberry $40 off NDP2022 Sep 30, 2022
Mr Coconut $5.70 for any L size fresh juice series GDNDP57 Aug 31, 2022

List of entertainment

Merchant Discount Promo Code Valid Until
Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum 20 per cent off museum admission - Dec 31, 2022
Holiday Inn® Singapore Orchard City Centre 10 per cent off any room stay - Nov 30, 2022
Sentosa Sign up for islander membership program for Free Sentosa Line Cable Car ride for Singapore Citizens and PRs - Aug 31, 2022
Play Nation $5 Gaming voucher - Oct 31, 2022
Traveloka Up to 20 per cent off on Traveloka App EXPLORESGNDPHTL Jan 1, 2023
The Seriously Fun Group 10 per cent off total bill - Nov 30, 2022
iFly Singapore Additional Skydive at $30 with any purchase of a Teaser or Challenge Package - Sep 30, 2022
Gardens by the Bay One year membership at $42 - Aug 12, 2022
Locomole Unlock all walking trails on the Locomole app for $4.48 and enjoy $3 ride discount on your 1st Tada ride - Aug 31, 2022
Rere Travel Planners $57 off at Orchid Country Club Hotel NDP promo Dec 31, 2022

List of education coupons

Merchant Discount Promo Code Valid Until
Singapore Spa Institute Free assessment & consultation - Dec 31, 2022
Math Monkey Singapore $80 Cash Voucher NDPMM22 Mar 31, 2023
VI College VI Challenge Investing Workshop now free Sign up link at: https://www.vi-challenge.com/ Dec 31, 2022
META VI Two-Hour investing class in the Metaverse   Dec 31, 2022
Believer Music Three-week XPerience Trail Module at $57 - Dec 31, 2022
LingoAce Buy one get one free 90 minute physical class Register online: bit.ly/lingoaceNDP22 Sept 30, 2022
Add-venture Learning $57 Primary Maths Exclusive Bundle Deals - Oct 31, 2022
$57 off for each programme registered NDP22
Kodecoon Academy $100 class credits Redeem at: kodecoon.com/ndp2022 Dec 31, 2022

List of health & lifestyle coupons

Merchant Discount Promo Code Valid Until
Holistic Way Sitewide 33 per cent discount + additional $15 off with membership sign up HWNDP22 Sept 20, 2022
AOX AOZ Eczema Relief Combo at $89.90 NDPEZVITA Aug 31, 2022
$600 off compac series -
50 per cent off AOZ Antioxidant Shower Filter NDPSF20
Eagle Brand $5.70 off with minimum purchase $30 EAGLNDP22 on Shopee Sept 30, 2022
Life TCM One TCM treatment at $38 - Dec 31, 2022
Innate Healing Solutions Chiropractic treatment at only $20 NDP2022 Dec 31, 2022
Livingcare Singapore $600 Discount off Jewel Series - Dec 31, 2022
Blackmores $5.70 off with minimum $50 spend - Aug 31, 2022
OSIM $20 Cash Voucher OSIM20 Aug 31, 2022
$300 Massage Chair Voucher - Aug 28, 2022
uZap Waist Toning Belt at $199 -
Well-being deals at $99 -
uSqueez 3 Automated Smart Leg Massager $26/mo -
uThrone Gaming Massage Chair at $899 -
uGlow Beauty Series from $49 -
Sunrider Singapore 15 per cent off storewide + free shipping 22NDP15OFF Sept 30, 2022
Free Sunsmile Fruit & Vegetable Rinse with $100 min spend 22NDPFVRFREE
iWhite Storewide promotions on Lazada store - Sept 30, 2022
Omical 20 per cent off UITCO20 Sept 30, 2022
Purple Protection 57 per cent off - Oct 5, 2022
Cosmes Supplies 20 per cent Off COSMNDP20 Sept 30, 2022
Swisse 20 per cent off + free Swisse Ultiboost Vitamin C Effervescent 20s (minimum $30 spend) NDP2022 Aug 31, 2022
Zalora $3 off NDPZAL2022 Sept 15, 2022
W Optics 50 per cent off frame and complimentary blue light protection coating + complimentary pair of office lenses with any purchase of progressive lenses - Dec 31, 2022
OWNDAYS $30 off Progressive Lens - Nov 30, 2022
$30 off Blue Light Lens -
Daily Contact Lens Bundle Deal -
ShopBack $10 for new users - Dec 31, 2022
Bostik Free BL50 multi purpose lubricant spray with purchase of any other two products NDPBL50 Sept 30, 2022
Free Bostik Cleaning Spray with purchase of new Bostik Mamut Glue and any other product NDPMAM
Lenskart Two-year gold membership with purchase of two frames and lenses LKNDP22 Sept 30, 2022
Gojek Singapore $8 off your first ride - Dec 31, 2022
2×$3 off rides to/from any mall GOTOMALLS Oct 31, 2022
Life by City Energy 40 per cent off Selected City Energy Gas Hobs - Dec 31, 2022
Zero1 Save $1 on first three months’ subscription NDP2208NS Dec 31, 2022
Save $2 off on next Zero1 bill NDP2208BP
Giga! $1 off fist month subscription GIGANDP Sept 30, 2022
Remescar Up to 20 per cent off on Lazmall - Sept 30, 2022
Atome 57 per cent off for new users ATOMESG Sept 30, 2022
$5.70 off at selected brands ATOME57
MoneyMax $3 off per gram for 916 gold - Sept 30, 2022
50 per cent off Workmanship Fee -
FairPrice online Up to $12 off HBDSG/SG57 Dec 31, 2022
Mayer 12L Air Toaster Oven at $89 + free three-pc Silicone Sponge & Coaster - Aug 31, 2022
Mistral 16” Stand Fan at $57 + free three-pc Silicone Sponge & Coaster -
Disney x Mayer four-in-one bundle at $157 NDPCOUPON
Amazon $10 off S$40 on Amazon.sg NATIONALDAY Sept 30, 2022
SingPost 20 per cent off on stamp products and collectibles - Aug 31, 2022
10 per cent off smartpac with promo c -
Nestia 10 per cent off - Sept 30, 2022
Firefly Photography Outdoor Family Photo Shoot at $10 NDP22 Mar 31, 2023
M1 100GB for $19.95/mth M1VITC Aug 31, 2022
Gomo by Singtel Get 100GB & Rollover Mo with Gomo - Dec 31, 2022
SPH Media Up to 97 per cent off participating publications - Dec 31, 2022
Motives Storewide 15 per cent 15OFFMA Sept 30, 2022
Cuckoo $57 Off Natural Care Service/Natural Case - Sept 30, 2022
$300 off Cuckoo Warrior Water Purifier - Aug 31, 2022
$100 off IH Pressure Multi-Cooker CH10 -

List of beauty coupons

Merchant Discount Promo Code Valid Until
MODE Aesthetics Fat Freeze Treatment at $100/2 sessions - Sept 30, 2022
RF Scar Eraser at $98/1 session -
Dorra Slimming NDP Deal 97 per cent OFF Signature Treatment - Dec 31, 2022
Victoria Facelift Power-Lift Facial & Free Gift at $48 - Sept 30, 2022
Shakura Pigmentation Beauty Miroko Whitening Treatment at $48 - Dec 31, 2022
London Weight Management FREE ezSlim Body Contouring Treatment - Dec 31, 2022
Yun Nam Hair Care $28 for FASTGro Haircare Treatment - Dec 31, 2022
New York Skin Solutions Select Hydrating or Acne Skin Treatment at $38 - Oct 31, 2022
LifeSpa Enjoy one of these Spa Treats from $30 nett NDP 2022 E-Promo Nov 30, 2022
Nail Palace $57 Classic Manicure + Classic Pedicure - Sept 30, 2022
$20 Express Gel Manicure + Return Soak Off -
N20 NAIL SPA $50 Cash Value with min. $100 Spend - Dec 31, 2022
Elements Wellness Choice of one spa treat at $48 nett - Dec 31, 2022
Salon Infinity Aveda promotions from $68 nett - Dec 31, 2022
Choice of one spa treat at $58 nett - Dec 31, 2022
LA VIDA® Pamper yourself with beauty treats - Jan 31, 2023
HG Hair Solutions Pamper yourself with beauty treats - Jan 31, 2023
Nailz Haust Pamper yourself with beauty treats - Jan 31, 2023
Donna Beauty Pamper yourself with beauty treats - Jan 31, 2023
BelleCare Signature Facial at $57 - Dec 31, 2022
BelleCare Jamu Body Wellness at $57 - Dec 31, 2022
Jean Yip Beauty $57 for three sessions R6 Derma de Therapy - Mar 31, 2023
Jean Yip Loft $88 for one Session Massage + Body Polish - Mar 31, 2023
Oriental Hair Solutions $18 for one Session Trichology Hair & Scalp - Mar 31, 2023
6 Elements Hairspa $28 for one Session Detox Hairspa - Mar 31, 2023

Vehicle insurance promotions with DirectAsia and Budget Direct

Budget Direct promotions

Aside from the Promotions listed above, both DirectAsia and Budget Direct are offering promotions this National day for their vehicle insurance.

Until Sept 30 this year, Budget Direct is offering up to $57 e-shopping vouchers when you buy a new comprehensive car insurance policy, with premiums starting from just $350 when you use the promo code NDP2022.

Budget Direct is running a similar promotion for motorcycle drivers, offering up to a $30 e-shopping voucher when buying a new motorcycle insurance policy, premiums starting at $150 when using the same NDP2022 promo code. 

DirectAsia Promotion

From now till Aug 31, DirectAsia is offering a $57 eCapitaVoucher when you insure your car with DirectAsia insurance using the promo code CELEBRATE57. 

Conclusion

National Day is an occasion marking a new milestone in Singapore's independence every year that's celebrated by all Singaporeans.

It marks a new milestone in our independence every year, and with so many deals and promotions, made more accessible with online redemptions, it's never been better!

