NDP coupons 2022: When, where and how to use them

On National Day weekend, Aug 6 and 7, the NDP celebrations will be coming full force to five heartland locations.
Amongst the performances and exhibitions, the Singapore Armed Forces and Home teams will also be presenting various defence and weapons systems. The Red Lions will also conduct freefall jumps at two of the sites.
Celebrations will conclude at The Float @ Marina Bay, starting with the 'strength of the nation' segment.
Together with these events, as per National Day tradition, NDP coupons will be given out in 2022.
NDP 2022 Discount E-coupons will be available at a host of merchants. Here's where you can use them.
Who can use these coupons?
Anyone will be able to redeem these discount codes by either presenting the online voucher or using the promotion code.
When will these coupons be available?
Most of the NDP coupons can already be redeemed, but the date they expire varies between vendors. Details are specified in the tables below.
How can these coupons be redeemed?
Coupons can be redeemed either by using their promotional code at online vendors or by presenting the online coupon using your phone at the merchant outlet.
List of food coupons
|Merchant
|Discount
|Promo Code
|Valid Until
|FoodPanda
|$8 off first three pandamart orders
|NDPMARTS
|Oct 15, 2022
|$8 off first three foodpanda shops orders
|NDPSHOPS8
|$4 off first three pickup orders
|NDPPU4
|50 per cent off pandapro yearly plan
|NDPPRO50
|Peach Garden
|30 per cent off, $57 minimum spend
|-
|Dec 30, 2022
|Deliveroo
|$12 off first order, $20 minimum spend
|NEW12Off
|Dec 31, 2022
|Grab
|GrabUnlimited for one cent/month for two months
|Under ‘Subscriptions’ in Grab app
|Aug 31, 2022
|Koufu
|Five cents off Kaya Butter Bun Set A
|-
|Sept 30, 2022
|Four Seasons Durians
|50 per cent off four pcs Mao Shan Wang or D24 Durian Mooncake
|NDP2250
|Aug 31, 2022
|40 per cent off four pcs Baked Skin Mooncake
|NDP2240
|Domino’s Pizza
|One personal pizza + one mini rings + one drink at $5.70
|-
|Dec 31, 2022
|Four to five person set at $57
|NDP2244
|Holiday Inn Singapore Orchard City
|10 per cent off one-for-one Buffet Dinner
|-
|Nov 30, 2022
|10 per cent off one-for-one Adult Afternoon High Tea
|-
|Crave Nasi Lemak
|Nasi Lemak with Chicken Cutlet Set at $5.70
|-
|May 31, 2023
|$5 off Nasi Lemak bundle for two
|-
|Pezzo
|Classic Pizza Pan at $20
|-
|May 31, 2023
|Cheesy Cheese Slice at $3
|-
|Cat & the Fiddle Cakes
|30 per cent off Whole Cheesecakes
|NDPCAT
|Oct 31, 2022
|Buy two get one free slice cheesecakes
|-
|Mad for Garlice
|Set Meal for three to four persons at $57
|-
|Oct 31, 2022
|Free Pizza with min. order of two mains
|-
|Tim Ho Wan
|Pork Congee with Century & Salted Eggs at $5.70
|Takeaway special
|Sept 30, 2022
|Baked BBQ Pork Bun three pc at $5.70
|Takaway special
|Dim Sum Goodie Bag for two pax at $57
|-
|Long John Silver’s
|Three-pc Chicken Meal at $5.70
|-
|Sept 30, 2022
|Fish & Chicken meal at $5.70
|-
|Fish & two-pc Shrimp meal at $5.70
|-
|R&B
|Free Brown Sugar Boba Milk (Reg)
|-
|Oct 31, 2022
|Grove
|10 per cent off total bill
|-
|Sept 30, 2022
|Dough Culture
|Two Mini Fritters Bundle at $20
|-
|Sept 30, 2022
|Popeyes
|Three-pc Tender + reg Sjora set at $7.50
|-
|Sept 30, 2022
|Popeyes Chicken Sandwich, Fish Burger, large Mashed Potatoes and two regular Sjora set at $15.50
|-
|Four-pc Chicken + two reg Sjora
|-
|Dunkin’ Donuts
|Regular iced latte & donut at $5.70
|-
|Nov 15, 2022
|Large latte & half dozen donut at $15.70
|-
|Nov 15, 2022
|Paris Baguette
|Cheongsong, Korea Apple Roll Cake at $10
|-
|Aug 31, 2022
|O’Coffee Club
|Selected Drinks Free with purchase of Chilli Crab Pizza
|-
|Sept 30, 2022
|One-for-one Coffee
|-
|Nando’s
|Complimentary Bottomless Drink with purchase of a quarter chicken with two sides
|-
|Oct 31, 2022
|Texas Chicken
|Tex Sampler with Sjora set at $7.90
|-
|Oct 31, 2022
|Tex Wrap with Sjora set at $7.90
|-
|Chope
|$4 off F&B deals & bonus Chope-Dollars
|NDPRES300/NDPDEALS
|Oct 31, 2022
|NoBak!
|10 per cent off total bill
|-
|Sept 30, 2022
|The Social Kitchen
|10 per cent off total bill
|-
|Sept 30, 2022
|Jack’s Place
|20 per cent off Breaded Fish & Chips
|-
|Oct 31, 2022
|20 per cent off N.Z. Striploin Steak
|-
|JWS Grille Factory
|$2 off on JWS Grill Platter
|-
|Sept 30, 2022
|$2 off on Norwegian Salmon Fillet
|-
|$2 off on Spicy Cheesy Grilled Chicken
|-
|Mewah Sedap
|$128 NDP Mini Buffet
|-
|Oct 31, 2022
|Pepper Lunch
|Irresistible Bundle Meal for two at $29.90
|-
|Sept 30, 2022
|Teppan-licious Bundle Meal for two at $36.90
|-
|Fish & Chicks
|33 per cent off Black Pepper Beef Pasta
|-
|Sept 30, 2022
|33 per cent off Tom Yan Pasta with Fried Cod Fish
|-
|33 per cent off Chili Crab Cod/Salted Egg Chicken
|-
|Springleaf Prata Place
|Plaster Blaster set only at $5.90
|-
|Sept 30, 2022
|Salted Egg Prawn set at $9.90
|-
|Festive Family set at $19.90
|-
|Swissback
|10 per cent Kraftwich
|-
|Sept 18, 2022
|Pastamania
|Free Chicken Wings with Truffle Dip when you purchase any two mains
|-
|Sept 18, 2022
|$1 off Salted Egg Chicken Pasta
|-
|Heavenly Wang
|Open Toasties set at $5.70
|-
|Oct 31, 2022
|Free Large Kopi/Tech with Volcanic Bun order
|-
|Délifrance
|Crown Danish with Coffee/Tea at $6
|-
|Sep 30, 2022
|Baked Rice
|Lasagna set at $18.50
|-
|National Day Bundle Meal at $39.90
|-
|Original Botak Jones
|Buy two get one free set meal
|-
|Oct 31, 2022
|Bee Cheng Hian
|$57 Exclusive Bundle
|-
|Aug 31, 2022
|Foodline.sg
|$10 off min spend S$100
|FLNDP22
|Jul 1, 2023
|Mr Bean
|$1 Classic Soy Milk with any Purchase
|-
|Aug 9, 2022
|Boncafé
|200g Gourmet Coffee pack at $5.70
|NDP57
|Oct 31, 2022
|FRUTEE Premium Cranberry
|$40 off
|NDP2022
|Sep 30, 2022
|Mr Coconut
|$5.70 for any L size fresh juice series
|GDNDP57
|Aug 31, 2022
List of entertainment
|Merchant
|Discount
|Promo Code
|Valid Until
|Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum
|20 per cent off museum admission
|-
|Dec 31, 2022
|Holiday Inn® Singapore Orchard City Centre
|10 per cent off any room stay
|-
|Nov 30, 2022
|Sentosa
|Sign up for islander membership program for Free Sentosa Line Cable Car ride for Singapore Citizens and PRs
|-
|Aug 31, 2022
|Play Nation
|$5 Gaming voucher
|-
|Oct 31, 2022
|Traveloka
|Up to 20 per cent off on Traveloka App
|EXPLORESGNDPHTL
|Jan 1, 2023
|The Seriously Fun Group
|10 per cent off total bill
|-
|Nov 30, 2022
|iFly Singapore
|Additional Skydive at $30 with any purchase of a Teaser or Challenge Package
|-
|Sep 30, 2022
|Gardens by the Bay
|One year membership at $42
|-
|Aug 12, 2022
|Locomole
|Unlock all walking trails on the Locomole app for $4.48 and enjoy $3 ride discount on your 1st Tada ride
|-
|Aug 31, 2022
|Rere Travel Planners
|$57 off at Orchid Country Club Hotel
|NDP promo
|Dec 31, 2022
List of education coupons
|Merchant
|Discount
|Promo Code
|Valid Until
|Singapore Spa Institute
|Free assessment & consultation
|-
|Dec 31, 2022
|Math Monkey Singapore
|$80 Cash Voucher
|NDPMM22
|Mar 31, 2023
|VI College
|VI Challenge Investing Workshop now free
|Sign up link at: https://www.vi-challenge.com/
|Dec 31, 2022
|META VI
|Two-Hour investing class in the Metaverse
|Dec 31, 2022
|Believer Music
|Three-week XPerience Trail Module at $57
|-
|Dec 31, 2022
|LingoAce
|Buy one get one free 90 minute physical class
|Register online: bit.ly/lingoaceNDP22
|Sept 30, 2022
|Add-venture Learning
|$57 Primary Maths Exclusive Bundle Deals
|-
|Oct 31, 2022
|$57 off for each programme registered
|NDP22
|Kodecoon Academy
|$100 class credits
|Redeem at: kodecoon.com/ndp2022
|Dec 31, 2022
List of health & lifestyle coupons
|Merchant
|Discount
|Promo Code
|Valid Until
|Holistic Way
|Sitewide 33 per cent discount + additional $15 off with membership sign up
|HWNDP22
|Sept 20, 2022
|AOX
|AOZ Eczema Relief Combo at $89.90
|NDPEZVITA
|Aug 31, 2022
|$600 off compac series
|-
|50 per cent off AOZ Antioxidant Shower Filter
|NDPSF20
|Eagle Brand
|$5.70 off with minimum purchase $30
|EAGLNDP22 on Shopee
|Sept 30, 2022
|Life TCM
|One TCM treatment at $38
|-
|Dec 31, 2022
|Innate Healing Solutions
|Chiropractic treatment at only $20
|NDP2022
|Dec 31, 2022
|Livingcare Singapore
|$600 Discount off Jewel Series
|-
|Dec 31, 2022
|Blackmores
|$5.70 off with minimum $50 spend
|-
|Aug 31, 2022
|OSIM
|$20 Cash Voucher
|OSIM20
|Aug 31, 2022
|$300 Massage Chair Voucher
|-
|Aug 28, 2022
|uZap Waist Toning Belt at $199
|-
|Well-being deals at $99
|-
|uSqueez 3 Automated Smart Leg Massager $26/mo
|-
|uThrone Gaming Massage Chair at $899
|-
|uGlow Beauty Series from $49
|-
|Sunrider Singapore
|15 per cent off storewide + free shipping
|22NDP15OFF
|Sept 30, 2022
|Free Sunsmile Fruit & Vegetable Rinse with $100 min spend
|22NDPFVRFREE
|iWhite
|Storewide promotions on Lazada store
|-
|Sept 30, 2022
|Omical
|20 per cent off
|UITCO20
|Sept 30, 2022
|Purple Protection
|57 per cent off
|-
|Oct 5, 2022
|Cosmes Supplies
|20 per cent Off
|COSMNDP20
|Sept 30, 2022
|Swisse
|20 per cent off + free Swisse Ultiboost Vitamin C Effervescent 20s (minimum $30 spend)
|NDP2022
|Aug 31, 2022
|Zalora
|$3 off
|NDPZAL2022
|Sept 15, 2022
|W Optics
|50 per cent off frame and complimentary blue light protection coating + complimentary pair of office lenses with any purchase of progressive lenses
|-
|Dec 31, 2022
|OWNDAYS
|$30 off Progressive Lens
|-
|Nov 30, 2022
|$30 off Blue Light Lens
|-
|Daily Contact Lens Bundle Deal
|-
|ShopBack
|$10 for new users
|-
|Dec 31, 2022
|Bostik
|Free BL50 multi purpose lubricant spray with purchase of any other two products
|NDPBL50
|Sept 30, 2022
|Free Bostik Cleaning Spray with purchase of new Bostik Mamut Glue and any other product
|NDPMAM
|Lenskart
|Two-year gold membership with purchase of two frames and lenses
|LKNDP22
|Sept 30, 2022
|Gojek Singapore
|$8 off your first ride
|-
|Dec 31, 2022
|2×$3 off rides to/from any mall
|GOTOMALLS
|Oct 31, 2022
|Life by City Energy
|40 per cent off Selected City Energy Gas Hobs
|-
|Dec 31, 2022
|Zero1
|Save $1 on first three months’ subscription
|NDP2208NS
|Dec 31, 2022
|Save $2 off on next Zero1 bill
|NDP2208BP
|Giga!
|$1 off fist month subscription
|GIGANDP
|Sept 30, 2022
|Remescar
|Up to 20 per cent off on Lazmall
|-
|Sept 30, 2022
|Atome
|57 per cent off for new users
|ATOMESG
|Sept 30, 2022
|$5.70 off at selected brands
|ATOME57
|MoneyMax
|$3 off per gram for 916 gold
|-
|Sept 30, 2022
|50 per cent off Workmanship Fee
|-
|FairPrice online
|Up to $12 off
|HBDSG/SG57
|Dec 31, 2022
|Mayer
|12L Air Toaster Oven at $89 + free three-pc Silicone Sponge & Coaster
|-
|Aug 31, 2022
|Mistral 16” Stand Fan at $57 + free three-pc Silicone Sponge & Coaster
|-
|Disney x Mayer four-in-one bundle at $157
|NDPCOUPON
|Amazon
|$10 off S$40 on Amazon.sg
|NATIONALDAY
|Sept 30, 2022
|SingPost
|20 per cent off on stamp products and collectibles
|-
|Aug 31, 2022
|10 per cent off smartpac with promo c
|-
|Nestia
|10 per cent off
|-
|Sept 30, 2022
|Firefly Photography
|Outdoor Family Photo Shoot at $10
|NDP22
|Mar 31, 2023
|M1
|100GB for $19.95/mth
|M1VITC
|Aug 31, 2022
|Gomo by Singtel
|Get 100GB & Rollover Mo with Gomo
|-
|Dec 31, 2022
|SPH Media
|Up to 97 per cent off participating publications
|-
|Dec 31, 2022
|Motives
|Storewide 15 per cent
|15OFFMA
|Sept 30, 2022
|Cuckoo
|$57 Off Natural Care Service/Natural Case
|-
|Sept 30, 2022
|$300 off Cuckoo Warrior Water Purifier
|-
|Aug 31, 2022
|$100 off IH Pressure Multi-Cooker CH10
|-
List of beauty coupons
|Merchant
|Discount
|Promo Code
|Valid Until
|MODE Aesthetics
|Fat Freeze Treatment at $100/2 sessions
|-
|Sept 30, 2022
|RF Scar Eraser at $98/1 session
|-
|Dorra Slimming
|NDP Deal 97 per cent OFF Signature Treatment
|-
|Dec 31, 2022
|Victoria Facelift
|Power-Lift Facial & Free Gift at $48
|-
|Sept 30, 2022
|Shakura Pigmentation Beauty
|Miroko Whitening Treatment at $48
|-
|Dec 31, 2022
|London Weight Management
|FREE ezSlim Body Contouring Treatment
|-
|Dec 31, 2022
|Yun Nam Hair Care
|$28 for FASTGro Haircare Treatment
|-
|Dec 31, 2022
|New York Skin Solutions
|Select Hydrating or Acne Skin Treatment at $38
|-
|Oct 31, 2022
|LifeSpa
|Enjoy one of these Spa Treats from $30 nett
|NDP 2022 E-Promo
|Nov 30, 2022
|Nail Palace
|$57 Classic Manicure + Classic Pedicure
|-
|Sept 30, 2022
|$20 Express Gel Manicure + Return Soak Off
|-
|N20 NAIL SPA
|$50 Cash Value with min. $100 Spend
|-
|Dec 31, 2022
|Elements Wellness
|Choice of one spa treat at $48 nett
|-
|Dec 31, 2022
|Salon Infinity
|Aveda promotions from $68 nett
|-
|Dec 31, 2022
|Choice of one spa treat at $58 nett
|-
|Dec 31, 2022
|LA VIDA®
|Pamper yourself with beauty treats
|-
|Jan 31, 2023
|HG Hair Solutions
|Pamper yourself with beauty treats
|-
|Jan 31, 2023
|Nailz Haust
|Pamper yourself with beauty treats
|-
|Jan 31, 2023
|Donna Beauty
|Pamper yourself with beauty treats
|-
|Jan 31, 2023
|BelleCare
|Signature Facial at $57
|-
|Dec 31, 2022
|BelleCare
|Jamu Body Wellness at $57
|-
|Dec 31, 2022
|Jean Yip Beauty
|$57 for three sessions R6 Derma de Therapy
|-
|Mar 31, 2023
|Jean Yip Loft
|$88 for one Session Massage + Body Polish
|-
|Mar 31, 2023
|Oriental Hair Solutions
|$18 for one Session Trichology Hair & Scalp
|-
|Mar 31, 2023
|6 Elements Hairspa
|$28 for one Session Detox Hairspa
|-
|Mar 31, 2023
Vehicle insurance promotions with DirectAsia and Budget Direct
Budget Direct promotions
Aside from the Promotions listed above, both DirectAsia and Budget Direct are offering promotions this National day for their vehicle insurance.
Until Sept 30 this year, Budget Direct is offering up to $57 e-shopping vouchers when you buy a new comprehensive car insurance policy, with premiums starting from just $350 when you use the promo code NDP2022.
Budget Direct is running a similar promotion for motorcycle drivers, offering up to a $30 e-shopping voucher when buying a new motorcycle insurance policy, premiums starting at $150 when using the same NDP2022 promo code.
DirectAsia Promotion
From now till Aug 31, DirectAsia is offering a $57 eCapitaVoucher when you insure your car with DirectAsia insurance using the promo code CELEBRATE57.
Conclusion
National Day is an occasion marking a new milestone in Singapore's independence every year that's celebrated by all Singaporeans.
It marks a new milestone in our independence every year, and with so many deals and promotions, made more accessible with online redemptions, it's never been better!
