Porsche to launch new 911 Carrera S in Singapore in 2025

Porsche has announced that it will be relaunching the 911 Carrera S with a new variant sporting an upgraded powertrain and offered in both the Coupe and Cabriolet versions.

The iconic 3.0-litre twin-turbo six-cylinder boxer engine has been upgraded for the new 911 Carrera S, with the result being an increase in power with a reduction in emissions and offers an output of 473bhp and 530Nm of torque.

This is achieved thanks in part to new turbochargers and an optimisation of the charge-air cooling. Its design is based off the 911 Turbo models of the previous generation, and it can complete the century sprint in 3.3 seconds and hit a top speed of 308km/h.

Standard equipment in the new 911 Carrera S include the staggered tyre fitment with 20-inch or 21-inch Carrera S wheels, a sports exhaust system with silver tailpipes, and Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV+).

On request, Porsche also offers the track-proven Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) system and the PASM sports suspension, featuring a 10mm-lower ride height combined with rear-wheel steering.

In its interior, the new car comes with a leather package in Black as standard. In the Coupe, the seats, headrests, dashboards, door panels, and the optional rear seat system (standard in the Cabriolet) are trimmed with smooth-finish leather.

Similar to other Carrera models, the folding rear seats are available at no additional charge as an alternative to the standard two-seater layout.

Throughout, the new 911 Carrera S benefits from upgraded standard equipment found in the entire model series, including elements such as Matrix LED head lights and a wireless smartphone charger.

Options include a lift system for the front axle, the innovative HD-Matrix LED headlights, and the Sport Chrono package including the Porsche Track Precision app.

The new 911 Carrera S will be available for order in Singapore in the second quarter of 2025, with prices (as of 8 January 2025) starting at $682,988 for the Coupe and $768,988 for the Cabriolet. Both prices do not include COE.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.