Top school holiday getaways in Johor: Fun-filled destinations for families

School's out and the fun's in Johor Bahru (JB)! This vibrant city in Malaysia offers a treasure trove of exciting activities to keep families entertained during the holidays.

From thrilling adventures to cultural experiences, JB caters to all interests.

Thrill-seekers and LEGO lovers rejoice!

LEGOLAND® Malaysia® Resort: The crown jewel of JB's entertainment scene, LEGOLAND® offers a world built entirely from LEGO bricks! Rides, shows, and interactive experiences cater to all ages. Don't forget to cool down at the neighbouring LEGOLAND® Water Park!

A splash of history and culture

Visit Johor Bahru Old Chinese Temple: Immerse yourselves in the rich heritage of JB's Chinese community at this beautifully decorated temple. Learn about local customs and traditions.

Tan Hiok Nee Heritage Street: Journey back in time with a stroll down this charming street lined with beautifully restored shophouses. Immerse yourselves in JB's rich heritage and snap some Insta-worthy photos!

Sultan Abu Bakar State Mosque: Marvel at the architectural grandeur of this iconic landmark. Be sure to dress modestly when visiting this place of worship.

Animal encounters and outdoor adventures

Johor Zoo: Malaysia's oldest zoo is home to over 100 species of animals. See majestic tigers, playful monkeys, and gentle giants like elephants.

Danga Bay: This scenic waterfront park offers a relaxing escape from the city buzz. Enjoy a picnic, rent a bicycle, or take a stroll along the promenade.

Family fun and entertainment

Blue Ice Skating Rink: Lace up your skates and glide across the ice at this state-of-the-art rink. Perfect for a cool and refreshing activity!

Fanpekka Indoor Playground: Let the kids loose at this action-packed playground featuring slides, ball pits, and climbing structures.

Beyond the city lights

Fireflies at Firefly Park, Kota Tinggi: Witness a dazzling display of nature's bioluminescence at this unique park. Boat tours allow for a closer look at these magical fireflies.

Forest City: This futuristic development offers a glimpse into a technologically advanced city. Take photos with the scenic backdrop of skyscrapers and waterfront views.

Rock Climbing at Camp5 Climbing Gym: Challenge yourselves to a climbing adventure at Camp5. This gym caters to all skill levels, making it a fun activity for the whole family.

Exploring JB's gems

The Dreamliner Airways Cafe: Take a break from sightseeing and refuel at this airplane-themed cafe. Enjoy delicious food and unique ambiance.

Arulmigu Sri Rajakaliamman Glass Temple: Be mesmerized by the intricate glasswork adorning this stunning Hindu temple.

Beachside bliss and theme park thrills

Desaru Beach: Escape the city and soak up the sun on the pristine shores of Desaru Beach. Relax on the golden sand, build sandcastles with the kids, or enjoy a refreshing swim in the crystal-clear waters.

Adventure Waterpark Desaru Coast: For a splash-tastic adventure, head to Desaru Coast's Adventure Waterpark. This world-class park boasts thrilling slides, relaxing lazy rivers, and a wave pool, perfect for families of all ages.

Johor Bahru is the perfect destination for a memorable school holiday getaway. Start planning your trip today and discover the magic of JB.

This article was first published in Motorist.