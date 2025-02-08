Xpeng G6 Long Range review: Highly advanced tech at an attractive price

Of all the Chinese car brands that have flooded into Singapore over the past year, arguably the one that has piqued the most interest among keen electric vehicle (EV) buyers here has to be Xpeng.

The brand is regarded as one of the top-tier Chinese brands that can legitimately challenge Tesla in terms of advanced EV technology, and its arrival was understandably highly anticipated among not just car buyers, but tech enthusiasts as well.

Who is Xpeng?

Xpeng was established in 2014 by a group of Chinese executives, who had collective experience at carmaker Guangzhou Automotive Group (GAC) and tech giants Alibaba and Xiaomi.

The company is named after its chairman and co-founder, He Xiaopeng, and while the brand's Chinese name is literally pronounced xiao peng, its name in English is a bit harder to fathom.

In any case, most would probably pronounce it as it is spelt - axe peng.

The brand launched its first car, the G3 electric compact crossover SUV, in 2018, and immediately made waves with its groundbreaking tech. Despite its affordable pricing, it came with features such as automatic remote self-parking, and in-car facial recognition cameras (similar to Apple's Face ID), which were highly advanced for its time.

Since then, Xpeng has gone from strength to strength, and has built upon its initial momentum to become one of the most high-profile EV start-ups in China.

They started exporting cars in 2021, first to Europe, before gradually expanding to other markets. It finally made its way to Singapore in 2024, with its first car being the G6, a slightly larger crossover than the G3.

What models are Xpeng selling here?

For Singapore, Xpeng offers two variants of the G6. The Standard Range version features a 66kWh battery that powers a motor with an output of 258hp. The Long Range version tested here has a larger 87.5kWh battery and a power output of 286hp.

Both cars have the same amount of torque (440Nm), as well as the same top speed (202km/h). Interestingly, both are single motor rear-wheel-drive cars, with Xpeng not offering the dual-motor all-wheel-drive G6 Performance model for Singapore just yet.

As the names suggest, the other main difference between the two cars is the distance they can cover with a fully charged battery. Xpeng claims that the Standard Range model can travel up to 435km, while the Long Range can go up to a claimed 570km.

It looks kinda interesting

The G6's swoopy shape is distinctive for sure. Some have derisively compared it with a snail, while others have more positively described it as looking like a teardrop.

Details such as the slim headlights and taillights though give the G6 a futuristic vibe, which is just as well given its tech-focused nature.

Despite the sloping roofline, the G6 is actually very spacious inside, with plenty of legroom and headroom for passengers front and rear, with the flat floor certainly helping matters in that regard.

Up front, the G6 take a minimalist approach, as is common now with many EVs these days. Most of the functions are controlled via the 14.9-inch central infotainment touchscreen, and it is complemented by a pair of inductive wireless smartphone charger on the centre console.

There are also speakers integrated into the front headrests, which mostly serves to sound off warnings and alerts while driving, but it does feel pretty novel to have them right behind your head.

The all-black colour scheme for the interior can feel a bit drab though, but there are options for lighter shades to choose from if you prefer.

Any cool features?

As noted earlier, Xpeng prides itself on delivering advanced driving technology for its cars, and the G6 is no exception.

Probably the most impressive feature on the G6 is its automated self-parking function. Many cars have parking assistance features these days, but the G6's version is by far the most advanced I've experienced.

The system can automatically detect vacant parking lots around you, and all you have to do is select your desired spot and press start on the touchscreen. The car does the rest, without any further input from you.

Like many new cars these days, the G6 is equipped with plenty of sensors and cameras as part of its advanced driver assistance systems. What particularly stands out on the Xpeng though is how sharp and accurate they are.

For instance, the G6 can detect and differentiate between pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles, as well as the lane markings on the road (whether continuous or dotted), and even down to specific details like what direction the cars around you are facing and whether their indicators are on.

Neat. How does it drive though?

It mostly drives alright, but it doesn't particularly stand out.

Like most EVs, the G6 offers brisk acceleration when you put your right foot down. But it does so with a sort of clinical efficiency that feels like it would rather you take it easy instead of becoming a hooligan all the time.

Along the same lines, the car is mostly quite composed and quiet at speed, and the ride quality strikes a middle ground between soft and firm, without leaning too much in either direction.

Likewise, the handling is competent but generally unexciting. It goes round corners well, with a good amount of grip, but the steering is a bit lifeless and lacking in feel.

All in all, the G6 is a capable drive, but it doesn't feel especially outstanding.

Still, is it worth buying?

If you prioritise style and tech over driving enjoyment, then the Xpeng G6 is very much the car for you.

It comes with a pretty attractive price tag too considering what you're getting. The Standard Range model starts from $231,999 with COE (as of January 2025), while the Long Range version tested here is priced at $248,999 with COE.

Apparently though, Xpeng also offered generous discounts off their cars during their initial launch period, so it's no surprise that they managed to shift 336 units last year, making it the second best-selling Chinese brand here behind BYD despite having only gone on sale in July.

Clearly, the Xpeng G6 has resonated well among car buyers here, and considering the level of advanced tech features you get for your money, it really is no surprise.

