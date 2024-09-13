Daily roundup: Punggol residents in awe of being neighbours to Pope Francis during his stay — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'It's an honour and privilege': Punggol residents in awe of being neighbours to Pope Francis during his stay

On Wednesday (Sept 11) afternoon, 84-year-old Annette Zhao joined hundreds of people braving the pouring rain to welcome Pope Francis in a sleepy Punggol estate.

The retired teacher managed only to catch a brief glimpse of the 87-year-old pontiff as his Hyundai Ioniq 5 arrived at St. Francis Xavier Retreat Centre for a private meeting with members of the Society of Jesus...» READ MORE

2. Edwin Tong thanks Pope Francis, says his visit has galvanised communities and youth

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong expressed his gratitude for the Papal visit and its impact on various communities in Singapore, especially the youth.

Speaking at the interfaith dialogue with Pope Francis held at Catholic Junior College (CJC) on Sept 13, Minister Tong recalled his first meeting with the pontiff in January 2022 at the Holy See in Vatican City...» READ MORE

3. 'They're worried about their livelihood': Elderly couple behind Teck Hin Fishball Noodle looking to reopen stall at new location

Turns out, semi-retirement isn't on the cards yet for the elderly couple behind Teck Hin Fishball Noodle.

AsiaOne had previously reported on December 5 last year that the Tans were closing their stall, located at Bukit Timah Food Centre at the time, due to poor business and high overheads... » READ MORE

4. Andie Chen sets himself challenge to train from 'uncle to hunkle' in 300 days

There is a Chinese saying that men blossom like flowers when they are 40 and that is what local actor Andie Chen targets to be.

In a YouTube video published on Sept 10, the 39-year-old shared the challenge that he has set for himself before reaching that milestone next June...» READ MORE

