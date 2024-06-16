'Desiccated' remains of Singaporean woman found in Ho Chi Minh condominium

A Singaporean woman was found dead inside an apartment complex in Ho Chi Minh City on Thursday (June 13).

Her "desiccated" body was discovered inside a unit at The Goldview apartment complex by the owner who'd informed the building's management, reported Vietnamese news outlet VN Express.

The woman was reportedly last seen on Jan 31. However, it is not known when she died.

The management then called the police, who went down to the unit to conduct investigations.

According to Vietnamese news reports, the owner claimed he did not rent out the unit to anyone, and the apartment's key card was last used to access the lifts at 10.20pm on Jan 31.

An official police investigation is ongoing, reported Vietnamese media.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) told CNA that its Consulate-General in Ho Chi Minh City has been in contact with the local authorities regarding the case.

MFA and the Consulate-General have been providing assistance to the woman's family.

"We express our deepest condolences to the family," said an MFA spokesperson.

However, the ministry declined to comment further on the case as investigations are ongoing.

claudiatan@asiaone.com