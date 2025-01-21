'I found bruises': Woman catches maid allegedly strangling elderly mum and dragging her into room on CCTV

A woman reported her parents' maid to the police after she caught the latter allegedly abusing and neglecting her elderly parents on CCTV.

Huang, 63, told Shin Min Daily News last Sunday (Jan 19) that she brought her 91-year-old father to the doctor to treat the pain in his swollen foot on Jan 4.

Her parents' maid from Myanmar, Kaya, reportedly said that the elderly man fell down the night before. Huang shared that Kaya was hired by her family last October to take care of their elderly parents.

The elderly couple lives alone in a three-room flat at Henderson Crescent.

To find out how her father fell, Huang decided to check the CCTV footage in her parents' flat.

According to the footage from Jan 3, Huang's 90-year-old mother was siting in the living room with Kaya at about 3pm.

When the elderly woman stood up, Kaya, 40, allegedly grabbed her by the neck and shook her before dragging her into the bedroom.

At 10.22pm on the same day, Huang's father fell down. Upon hearing the commotion, Kaya came out to check on him, but did not help him up.

Kaya then allegedly dragged Huang's mother out to the living room. She pressed the elderly woman onto the ground, allegedly strangled her and and threw her onto the sofa.

Huang told Shin Min that the maid continued to abuse her mum for about 20 minutes while her dad laid on the floor.

"I found bruises on my mother's chin and limbs. I wonder if it was caused by the maid dragging her vigorously," Huang added.

She also sent her mother to the hospital for a physical examination.

Huang's family also sent Kaya away on the same day and filed a police report.

The Police told AsiaOne that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

