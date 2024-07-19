'My scalp was bleeding': Crow attacks at least 4 people in Tampines

While on her way to collect a package, a Tampines resident was suddenly pecked on the head by a crow.

The incident occurred on Thursday (July 18) noon at the open-air car park behind Block 485B Tampines Avenue 9, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The woman surnamed Bai, 59, said she was walking past the car park when the crow flew down and attacked her. The frightened tuition teacher immediately ran away.

"I later discovered that I got pecked on my scalp, which was bleeding," she recounted.

"The doctor was afraid that I would contract tetanus, and prescribed antibiotics and ointments. He also instructed me to seek medical treatment immediately if I feel unwell."

Bai's scalp was red and swollen, with the wound measuring about one to two centimetres long, according to the Chinese evening daily.

She added that she will avoid walking past the car park in the future and hopes that other residents will be more alert to prevent further attacks.

A Shin Min reporter who visited the estate later on Thursday found three more residents who had been attacked by crows.

One of the residents had been pecked on the head at about 1pm that day.

"I've been living here for 24 years and it's my first time encountering something like this. Fortunately, I wasn't injured, my head just hurts a little," said the 51-year-old woman.

The two other residents are a pair of siblings. Guo Miaoling (transliteration), 26, said her younger brother was also pecked on the head when he went to school at about 10am.

The pet groomer was attacked when she returned home from work at about 4pm.

Residents interviewed also expressed their worries that children attending the pre-school on the ground floor of the Tampines block might be similarly attacked.

What to do if a crow attacks?

NParks, on its website, advises one to take an alternate route and avoid dense trees where crows are roosting if one has been attacked.

Crows can remember faces and target a particular person, and it is best to avoid the area they are protecting.

To scare them away, recorded crow distress or alarm calls can be played. Using shiny metal pieces to reflect sunlight at them will also work for some time.

Members of the public can contact NParks’ Animal and Veterinary Service at 1800 -476-1600 or through their online feedback form for the removal of crow nests.

