Police arrest 11 suspected secret society members in island-wide operation

The police have arrested 11 men with suspected links to unlawful societies during an island-wide operation.

The men, aged between 19 and 61, were nabbed in a secret societies suppression operation which took place from Nov 29 to Nov 30.

The Secret Societies Branch of the Criminal Investigation Department led the operation, and was supported by Ang Mo Kio, Jurong and Woodlands Police Divisions.

Over 40 public entertainment outlets, nightlife establishments and food & beverage outlets as well as nearly 100 people were checked during the island-wide operation, the police said on Wednesday (Dec 4).

Investigations against all 11 suspects are ongoing.

The police stated they have zero tolerance towards any secret society and unlawful activities that threaten the public safety, peace, and good order of the community.

"[The police] will continue to work closely with relevant stakeholders to conduct regular enforcement operations at the various public entertainment and nightlife establishments and popular congregation hotspots," they said.

Members of the public are also advised to steer clear of secret society activities and report those engaging in them immediately.

Firm action will be taken against anyone associated with secret societies and who chooses to flout the law, the police added.

Anyone found guilty of being a member of an unlawful society could be jailed for up to three years, fined up to $5,000, or both.

[[nid:704547]]

bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com