Daily roundup: 1990s actress Sharla Cheung makes rare appearance at Vivian Chow concert — and other top stories today

1. 'Surprised you came all the way to see me': 1990s actress Sharla Cheung makes rare appearance at Vivian Chow concert

Time can't wane a good friendship.

Singer-actress Vivian Chow performed at the Wenzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium in China on June 30, and in attendance was none other than her old friend and co-star Sharla Cheung

2. 'Poor thing must be panicking': Dog gets stuck in car's wheel gap in Jurong West, freed by passers-by

A netizen cried for help on Facebook after receiving news that a dog was trapped behind the rear wheel of a vehicle at a multistorey car park in Jurong West.

User Chiam Zhi Lin wrote in a post on the Dogs Singapore group at around 7pm on Monday (July 1) that her colleague "saw a dog stuck [behind a car's] tyre" at Block 684 Jurong West Street 64

3. 'We were disgusted': Diners at fast food chain get 2 burgers with maggots in a row

A diner who was getting ready to tuck into a chicken burger at a fast food eatery said he found an unpleasant addition to their order not once, but twice.

According to an Instagram post on SgfollowsAll, the customer had ordered a meal at the outlet of a popular fast food chain at Tampines One at about 7.40pm on Friday (June 21)

4. Aileen Tan, Jason Oh, Tang Miaoling and Cassandra See volunteer for distribution drive started by former actress Cherie Lim

A group of local celebrities got together for a good cause on June 29 and 30.

Local actress Aileen Tan and former actors Tang Miaoling, Cassandra See and Jason Oh volunteered for Operation Redshirt's most recent distribution drive

