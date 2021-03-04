DJI redefines first person view drone flying experience with new DJI FPV

When it comes to drones with the mainstream audience, DJI is the leading brand that comes to mind. The Shenzhen-based company has been steadily rolling out a stream of devices all packed with cameras and gimbals to take content capture to the next level.

Now, DJI has landed on their latest evolution with their newly launched DJI FPV, the company is taking drones to immersive depths.

Combining first-person view, speed, and dynamic footage, the DJI FPV is their latest hybrid drone that will offer a mesmerizing and cinematic flight experience for all.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

Thanks to DJI, we were invited for the first look at this new drone and it’s definitely one step ahead of its current market. Previously, their DJI FPV Air Unit Module is a system that’s used to attach to drones and had to be bought separately.

Now, the new DJI FPV has been reinvented as a drone itself that offers multiple flight modes, low-latency transmission, advanced safety features and cinematic footage.

There are three modes that cater to every skill level of the user whether they are beginners or content creators who have flight experience.

The Normal (N) Mode operates the drones in the safest way like the rest of their drones and features new obstacle detection sensors that can be activated to warn pilots of nearby obstacles.

The Manual (M) mode will let the pilot take full control of the drone without restrictions and the Sport (S) Mode is a mix between the two, combining dynamic movement control and its key safety features.

Additionally, the Emergency Brake and Hover feature available in all modes will stop the drone’s movement immediately and have it hover during the flight anytime after triggered.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

This small machine surprises further as it can accelerate from 0-100Km/h in 2 seconds, and that’s roughly a second more than a Ferrari.

Even though Singapore laws restrict drone pilots from flying beyond their view, the DJI FPV itself has a 10Km transmission range and a flight time of up to 20 minutes.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

PHOTO: Geek Culture

The quality of the footage doesn’t fall behind its flight performance either. The DJI FPV can shoot 4K 60fps on a vertical single-axis gimbal and includes their optional RockSteady stabilisation technology to remove shaky footage.

Not forgetting the love for slow-mo, the drone can record 4X Slow Motion in 1080p 120 fps to relive those action-packed shots in detail.

Paired with the DJI FPV Goggles V2 and their latest OcuSync technology, O3, it provides a low-latency feed from the drone to the goggle at 1440x810p in either 60fps or 50 fps with a different Field of Views (FOV).

Feel free to up the display to 120fps for that cinematic look by sacrificing a little latency in Smooth Mode.

Fear of missing out is not a thing here either as the drone can be connected to a total of eight Goggles for everyone to share the pilot’s view!

Imagine flying no more, wearing the goggles will provide you with a view of precisely what the drone camera sees. It also includes a user interface display which might seem confusing at first but isn’t really something too complex.

Several things you’ll be able to view cornered around the display are the distance of the drone from you (height and distance), the flight modes, the home point and the battery levels of the controller and the drone.

Along with the release is their new intuitive DJI Motion Controller that will provide a slightly more intuitive flight experience as the aircraft’s maneuvres are based on natural hand motions rather than joysticks.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

PHOTO: Geek Culture

We had ourselves a go at the drone and got a bit worried after we flew the drone a tad bit too far. Thankfully, there’s a failsafe Return to Home feature that brought the drone back to its home point (original take-off point) in one button. Phew.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

PHOTO: Geek Culture

PHOTO: Geek Culture

The DJI FPV uses their DJI Fly App for extra tools, pairing and tutorials. A recent developed DJI Virtual Flight App is also available for those who’d want to familiarize themselves digitally before flying the real drone.

The DJI FPV Combo that includes the FPV Drone, FPV Remote Controller 2, FPV Goggles V2 is available at DJI Funan flagship store, DJI’s official site, DJI official stores on Lazada and Shopee for $1699.

The DJI FPV Drone, DJI FPV Goggles V2 and DJI Motion Controller can be bought separately at $1099, $899 and $219 respectively.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.