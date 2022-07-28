Gamescom Asia 2022 returns in October, attracts PlayStation, Xbox and more

After a pandemic-led break from in-person activity, the satellite event of the world’s largest video games festival, Gamescom Asia is returning to Singapore on Oct 20 to 22, 2022, showcasing a larger Trade Zone, Conference, and Entertainment Zone, with online segments available to the public on Oct 19 and 23.

With over 100 exhibitors in its line-up, visitors can expect appearances from the likes of Gamedriver, TikTok, Microsoft Xbox, Potato Play, Nuvei, and Xsolla, who serve as event sponsors.

Other game publishers and developers joining the event include PlayStation, 9GAG, Lai Games, Brace Yourself Games, and Hooded Horse.

Over 80 speakers have been confirmed for the public and trade event as well, and these industry names will be present at the Trade Conference and Exhibition to share facets of the gaming scene and the trends ahead.

PHOTO: Gamescom Asia

They include Peter Vesterbacka (creator of Angry Birds), Sarah Delahanty (cinematic director of Blizzard Entertainment), Tim Fields (SVP of Wizards of the Coast), Simon Alty (VP of Bethesda / ZeniMax), and Hans Jagnow (VP of ESL Pro League).

The topics covered include cinematic storytelling in games, AAA game publishing, eSports trends, weaving Southeast Asian cultures in games, live ops strategies, building the metaverse, and more.

You can read more about the Gamescom Asia 2022 speakers here.

More companies are expected to join the event in the coming weeks, according to Koelnmesse Singapore managing director Mathias Kuepper, the organiser behind Gamescom Asia 2022.

Gamescom Asia 2022’s Trade Zone will have an expo area, a trade conference, networking and a developer-publisher-investor speed dating event from Oct 20 to 22.

These will have country pavilions, exhibitor talks and talent drives, and trade visitors, and delegates will be able to arrange face-to-face business meetings and try out the Entertainment Zone before the public.

The Entertainment Zone will showcase games and interactive entertainment, with featured eSports, cosplay, tabletop games, group play zones and more. It is open to the public on Oct 21 and 22.

The three-day event is expected to attract 15,000 visitors and registration is currently open for Trade Conference and Trace Visitors, with public tickets to the Entertainment Zone available for sale in Aug.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.