Global Google outage disrupts e-mail, storage, videoconferencing services

Google experienced a widespread outage across its services today (Aug 20).

According to its G Suite Status Dashboard, several Google services experienced disruption.

Affected services include Gmail, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Sites, Google Groups, Chat, Meet, Keep and Voice. Google also confirmed some problems affecting the services such as Gmail sending issues, Meet Recording issues, and CSV user upload issues.

Based on data from DownDetector, the service outage appeared to be global.

At the time of publication, all services have resumed. Google issued an update apologising for the inconvenience and reiterated that system reliability is a top priority for the company.