Microsoft's new Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3 are now available for pre-order

Earlier this year, Microsoft announced the new Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3.

And now, Microsoft has just announced that the two devices will be available for pre-order today. We got the prices for you below.

Surface Go 2

To give a quick recap, the Surface Go 2 is Microsoft's budget tablet. It now comes with a bigger 10.5-inch PixelSense display. There's also two processor options: The Pentium Gold 4425Y and Core m3-8100Y.

There are three configurations above and they will be available in retail on June 18, 2020 .

Microsoft Surface Go 2 configurations

Processor Intel Pentium Gold Intel Pentium Gold Intel Core m3-8100Y Memory 4GB 8GB 8GB Storage 64GB eMMC 128GB SSD 128GB SSD LTE No No Yes Price $648 $868 $1,168

Surface Book 3

The Surface Book 3 has been updated with Intel's new 10th generation Ice Lake processors and it comes in 13.5 and 15 inches.

Both variants will be available in Singapore in a number of configurations and they will be available in retail on June 23, 2020.

13.5-inch Microsoft Surface Book 3 configurations

Processor Intel Core i5-1035G7 Intel Core i7-1065G7 Intel Core i7-1065G7 Intel Core i7-1065G7 Memory 8GB 16GB 32GB 32GB Storage 256GB 256GB 512GB 1TB Discrete graphics No NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q Price $2,498 $3,098 $3,768 $4,078

15-inch Microsoft Surface Book 3 configurations

Processor Intel Core i7-1065G7 Intel Core i7-1065G7 Intel Core i7-1065G7 Memory 16GB 32GB 32GB Storage 256GB 512GB 1TB Discrete graphics NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q Price $3,448 $4,188 $4,498

Finally, Microsoft also announced that the Surface Dock 2 will be priced at $388 .

For more information, visit Microsoft here.