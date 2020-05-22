Microsoft's new Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3 are now available for pre-order

Earlier this year, Microsoft announced the new Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3.
And now, Microsoft has just announced that the two devices will be available for pre-order today. We got the prices for you below.
Surface Go 2
To give a quick recap, the Surface Go 2 is Microsoft's budget tablet. It now comes with a bigger 10.5-inch PixelSense display. There's also two processor options: The Pentium Gold 4425Y and Core m3-8100Y.
There are three configurations above and they will be available in retail on June 18, 2020 .
Microsoft Surface Go 2 configurations
|Processor
|Intel Pentium Gold
|Intel Pentium Gold
|Intel Core m3-8100Y
|Memory
|4GB
|8GB
|8GB
|Storage
|64GB eMMC
|128GB SSD
|128GB SSD
|LTE
|No
|No
|Yes
|Price
|$648
|$868
|$1,168
Surface Book 3
The Surface Book 3 has been updated with Intel's new 10th generation Ice Lake processors and it comes in 13.5 and 15 inches.
Both variants will be available in Singapore in a number of configurations and they will be available in retail on June 23, 2020.
13.5-inch Microsoft Surface Book 3 configurations
|Processor
|Intel Core i5-1035G7
|Intel Core i7-1065G7
|Intel Core i7-1065G7
|Intel Core i7-1065G7
|Memory
|8GB
|16GB
|32GB
|32GB
|Storage
|256GB
|256GB
|512GB
|1TB
|Discrete graphics
|No
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q
|Price
|$2,498
|$3,098
|$3,768
|$4,078
15-inch Microsoft Surface Book 3 configurations
|Processor
|Intel Core i7-1065G7
|Intel Core i7-1065G7
|Intel Core i7-1065G7
|Memory
|16GB
|32GB
|32GB
|Storage
|256GB
|512GB
|1TB
|Discrete graphics
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q
|Price
|$3,448
|$4,188
|$4,498
Finally, Microsoft also announced that the Surface Dock 2 will be priced at $388 .
For more information, visit Microsoft here.
