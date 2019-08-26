Stricter NRIC data collection rules kick in from Sept 1; non-compliance could result in hefty penalties

SINGAPORE - Companies have less than a week to comply with stricter rules by Singapore's privacy watchdog governing the use, collection and disclosure of the NRIC and other national identification numbers.

In a release on Monday (Aug 26), the Personal Data Protection Commission (PDPC) reminded organisations that unless required by the law, from Sept 1, it will be illegal for organisations to physically hold on to an individual's NRIC and collect its full number.

This applies to birth certificate numbers, foreign identification numbers and work permit numbers as well. The commission had announced changes to the NRIC advisory guidelines last year as a result of established practices that involved the rampant use of the NRIC.

Details from the permanent and irreplaceable identifier were being used in a range of situations - from filling out lucky draw coupons and membership applications, to retailers registering customers for parking redemptions.

With the updated guidelines, companies can no longer collect national identification numbers from Sept 1.

"NRIC numbers are a permanent and irreplaceable identifier issued by the Singapore Government primarily for public administration purposes and to facilitate transactions with the Government.

"As NRIC numbers can be used to retrieve data relating to individuals, there is a need to reduce indiscriminate or unjustified collection and negligent handling of NRIC numbers," the PDPC said in its statement.

Organisations that have collected the NRIC numbers have been encouraged to assess if they need to retain these numbers and, if not, the commission suggests they dispose of them responsibly and in compliance with the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA) disposal methods.