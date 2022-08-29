Godzilla vs Kong sequel will explore origins of Titans, sees returning cast

After resolving differences and going their separate ways in Godzilla vs Kong, the two beasts will soon return for another team-up on the big screen. Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures have announced that its MonsterVerse is moving at full speed ahead, with the movie sequel already in production.

While it has yet to receive an official title, the upcoming film is set to explore the origins of how the Titans came to be, and uncover the legendary battle that created and linked them to humans. It also looks to reunite Godzilla and Kong in an epic battle against a new common enemy, with the full synopsis as follows:

“This latest entry follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own.

''The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.”

The adventure will be undertaken by many familiar faces, including Rebecca Hall (The Night House), Brian Tyree Henry (Bullet Train), and Kaytlee Hottle (Godzilla vs Kong), who are reprising their roles as Ilene Andrews, Bernie Hayes, and Jia respectively. Joining them are other Hollywood heavyweights such as Dan Stevens (Beauty and the Beast), Fala Chen (Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Alex Ferns (The Batman), and Rachel House (Hunt for the Wilderpeople).

The Godzilla vs Kong sequel is releasing on March 15, 2024, with Adam Wingard returning to the director’s seat. It’s one of the many projects involving either Titans, which include a live-action Godzilla series for Apple TV+, a live-action King Kong series, and Japan’s Shin Multiverse.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.