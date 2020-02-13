Could my diet be causing my miscarriages?

Five miscarriages. That is what Mummy Charlotte had to endure before finally being able to go full term pregnant and safely deliver her son Nate. She credits this life-sized breakthrough mainly to the gluten-free diet that she adopted before conceiving again, and that she adhered to for the duration of her sixth pregnancy.

Which leads to the question, does gluten negatively affect pregnancy?

Can this protein that is found in grain products cause miscarriages?

The answer is yes, and the threat is most serious when gluten intolerance and pregnancy are present at the same time; pregnant women with undiagnosed coeliac disease can lead to losing your baby. Here's how it happens.

WHAT HAPPENS WHEN UNDIAGNOSED GLUTEN INTOLERANCE AND PREGNANCY MEET?

MORE LIKELY TO MISCARRY

According to Braverman IVF & Reproductive Immunology, a full-service fertility centre based in New York, USA, coeliac disease is one of the most common autoimmune disorders related to pregnancy loss, and that statistically, women with undiagnosed coeliac disease are significantly more prone to miscarriage than women without the disorder.

Undiagnosed coeliac disease in the pregnant woman also increases the risk of anaemia and preterm labour.

Gluten Intolerance Group (GIG), a California, USA-based non-profit organisation that advocates gluten-free living, has the same finding: mothers-to-be with undiagnosed coeliac disease are at higher risk for miscarriage, infertility, and low birth weight babies.

This can be attributed to immune-mediated processes and to nutrient deficiencies, said registered dietitian nutritionist Lola O'Rourke, an education coordinator at GIG.

TRIGGERED BY GLUTEN

Coeliac disease, O'Rourke explained, is an auto-immune disease wherein the body's immune system reacts to gluten by damaging the small intestine, consequently preventing it from absorbing nutrients properly.

This could lead to malnutrition and allied ailments, which is detrimental to the pregnant mum and her growing baby who both need a great deal of nutrients for optimal health and development.