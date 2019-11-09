How many calories are in your mooncake - And how to burn them off

Mooncakes are sneaky calorie bombs

Feasting on mooncakes during mid-autumn festival (which falls on September 13 this year) may be a yearly affair, but you should still keep your servings in check.

Mooncakes are notoriously high in sugar and fat.

Before you dig in, have a look at how much calories, carbs and fat a slice of mooncake packs.

Nutrient data: Health Promotion Board

Calorie burn estimate is based on a 60kg woman: www.shape.com.sg/calories-burned

BAKED LOTUS PASTE MOONCAKE (25g)

95 calories, 12.7g carbohydrate, 4.3g fat

Burn the calories: Brisk walk for 15 minutes

BAKED LOTUS PASTE MOONCAKE WITH SINGLE EGG YOLK (25g)

105 calories, 11g carbohydrate, 6g fat

Burn the calories: Do housework for 30 minutes

BAKED LOTUS PASTE MOONCAKE WITH DOUBLE EGG YOLK (25g)

116 calories, 10.7g carbohydrate, 7.2g fat

Burn the calories: Spin for 20 minutes

MIXED NUT AND HAM MOONCAKE (25g)

122 calories, 10.7g carbohydrate, 7.7g fat

Burn the calories: Jog for 15 minutes

SNOW SKIN LOTUS PASTE MOONCAKE (25g)

93 calories, 13.2g carbohydrate, 4g fat

Burn the calories: Do vigorous push-ups for 10 minutes

YAM PASTE MOONCAKE IN FLAKY PASTRY (25g)

113 calories, 16.3g carbohydrate, 5g fat

Burn the calories: Skip for 15 minutes

This article was first published in Shape.