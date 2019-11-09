How many calories are in your mooncake - And how to burn them off

PHOTO: Instagram/oldsengchoong
Estelle Low
Shape

Mooncakes are sneaky calorie bombs

Feasting on mooncakes during mid-autumn festival (which falls on September 13 this year) may be a yearly affair, but you should still keep your servings in check.

Mooncakes are notoriously high in sugar and fat.

Before you dig in, have a look at how much calories, carbs and fat a slice of mooncake packs.

Nutrient data: Health Promotion Board

Calorie burn estimate is based on a 60kg woman: www.shape.com.sg/calories-burned

BAKED LOTUS PASTE MOONCAKE (25g)

View this post on Instagram

𓂃𓂂𓂂❁ ﻿ 𝚖𝚘𝚘𝚗 𝚌𝚊𝚔𝚎 𝚘𝚏 𝚑𝚎𝚒𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚗𝚛𝚘𝚞 ﻿ ﻿ 9月13日は「中秋節」﻿ 中秋節には、家族や友人同士集まって家庭円満・健康などの願いを込めて夜空の月を眺めながら、月餅とお茶を楽しむようです。﻿ 「聘珍樓」の限定月餅と凍頂烏龍茶でティータイム。﻿ もう秋ですな~﻿ ﻿ ﻿ HPはこちら⤵︎﻿ http://www.heichin.com/mooncake/﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ₂₀₁₉ ₉ ₄ 𝚠𝚎𝚍﻿ #mooncake#聘珍楼#中秋節#月餅#うちカフェ#うちcafe#家カフェ#うちカフェ#おうちカフェ#おやつタイム#おやつ時間#おうちかふぇ#おうちcafe#家カフェ#おうちおやつ#テーブルフォト#おやつtime#うつわ#うつわ好き#器#和田麻美子#戸田文浩#堀宏治

A post shared by 𝕞𝕦𝕘𝕦𝕖𝕥 𓆸 ⡱ (@muguet0807) on

95 calories, 12.7g carbohydrate, 4.3g fat

Burn the calories: Brisk walk for 15 minutes

BAKED LOTUS PASTE MOONCAKE WITH SINGLE EGG YOLK (25g)

105 calories, 11g carbohydrate, 6g fat

Burn the calories: Do housework for 30 minutes

BAKED LOTUS PASTE MOONCAKE WITH DOUBLE EGG YOLK (25g)

116 calories, 10.7g carbohydrate, 7.2g fat

Burn the calories: Spin for 20 minutes

MIXED NUT AND HAM MOONCAKE (25g)

View this post on Instagram

. 啖啖果仁粒的伍仁月餅常被取笑為「老餅」，有人更以「暗黑料理」來嘲諷。不過，鹹魚青菜各有所好，口感豐富的伍仁月一直在中秋應節食品市場穩佔一席位。今年更有不少品牌推出具自家特色的果仁月餅，加入辣雞絲、燒鵝肉、洛神花、菠蘿等。配搭絕對「估佢唔到」，試嘗一口，你還敢說它「老餅」嗎？ 圖2/ KFC香辣雞絲果仁月餅 圖3/ 太興滿燻燒鵝果仁叉燒月餅 圖4/ 龍景軒洛神花伍仁迷你月餅 圖5/ 香宮迷你鳳梨伍仁月餅 . 📰https://bit.ly/2lNTFfw #伍仁月餅 #果仁月餅 #雞絲 #燒鵝 #洛神花 #菠蘿 #暗黑料理 #老餅 #中秋節 #月餅 #明報飲食 #黃志東攝 #mooncake #midautumnfestival #mooncake #nuts #festive #chinese #tradition

A post shared by 明報 飲食 (@mp_foodie) on

122 calories, 10.7g carbohydrate, 7.7g fat

Burn the calories: Jog for 15 minutes

SNOW SKIN LOTUS PASTE MOONCAKE (25g)

View this post on Instagram

Assalamualaikum selamat pagi Share HOMEMADE Share HAPPINESS ..because homemade is happiness... Tema : Kreasi Aneka Mooncake Saya bikin yg gampang aja ya buat @homemadeloversss hasilnya jg ga banyak 😀 cukuplah klu buat 3 anak kecil haha Happy weekend mak 😍. . Unicorn Snow Skin Mooncake @aniktriwina Hasil 8 buah Cetakan 50 gr Source Red House Spice (modifikasi) Bahan Untuk isian 160 gr pasta kacang merah homemade (resep sdh ada di galery saya) Bentuk 8 bulatan (@ 20 gr) Untuk kulit 3 sendok makan tepung beras ketan 3 sendok makan tepung beras 2 sendok makan tepung terigu 3 sendok makan gula halus, diayak 120ml (0,5 cangkir) susu cair 1 sendok makan susu kental manis 1 sendok makan minyak goreng Pewarna makanan pink, kuning dan biru Membuat kulit: Campur semua bahan kulit jadi 1 hingga rata lalu saring. Siapkan 3 mangkuk kecil oles minyak lalu tuang adonan menjadi 3 bagian ke dlm mangkuk kecil beri warna masing". Kukus dengan api sedang selama 15 menit. Angkat lalu aduk adonan yang mengeras dari mangkuk kukus tadi dng spatula plastik agar tdk mudah lengket. Ketika cukup hangat untuk disentuh, uleni dengan tangan (menggunakan sarung tangan untuk mencegah lengket ) sampai halus dan elastis Simpan dalam lemari pendingin selama 2 jam. Bagi adonan menjadi 8 bagian (@ 30 gr ). Pipihkan sepotong adonan berbentuk bundar dengan jari Anda (gunakan sarung tangan ya ). Tempatkan bola isian di tengah. Bungkus dengan lembut ke atas untuk menutup sepenuhnya. Tempatkan ke dalam cetakan kue bulan (ditaburi dengan gula halus/tepung ketan sangrai untuk menghindari lengket). Dorong lembut untuk membentuk seperti motif cetakan, lakukan hingga selesei Penyajian: Kue bulan terasa paling enak saat dingin di lemari es. Tempatkan mereka dalam wadah kedap udara (atau kantong plastik tertutup) dan konsumsi dalam waktu 48 jam. Anda juga dapat membekukannya hingga 2 minggu. Biarkan disuhu lemari es sebelum disajikan. #hlfunbake140 #homemadelovers #hlfunbake #hlmooncake #aniktriwina_mooncake #aniktriwina_mochi #snowskinmooncake #unicornsnowskinmooncake #mooncake #thousandlayermooncake #autumfestival #midautumnfestival2019 #happymidautumnfestival

A post shared by aniktriwina (@aniktriwina) on

93 calories, 13.2g carbohydrate, 4g fat

Burn the calories: Do vigorous push-ups for 10 minutes

YAM PASTE MOONCAKE IN FLAKY PASTRY (25g)

113 calories, 16.3g carbohydrate, 5g fat

Burn the calories: Skip for 15 minutes

This article was first published in Shape.

