What condos can you buy for under $1m in 2024?

The private housing market has been tough on home buyers as the post-Covid era is one of the priciest times to buy a private property. Singles, in particular, face unique difficulties.

They can only buy a resale HDB after turning 35, and private housing often seems out of reach. So for those with a budget of $1 million or less, what are the options that you have out there? We explored the market to uncover potential opportunities:

Looking at transactions across the regions:

We looked through the OCR, RCR, and CCR for private property transactions at $1 million or under in 2024 so far. Here’s how many we found:

Market Segment Smallest Size Largest Size No. of Tnx per cent Of Tnx CCR 334 592 20 2.7per cent RCR 323 1033 219 29.1per cent OCR 366 1227 513 68.2per cent

We’re sure it’s not a surprise to learn the majority of $1 million or under transactions are from the OCR. What may come as a surprise to some people, however, is that there are private properties transacting for this amount even in the CCR.

These are the prime location properties which have seen such transactions:

Project Name Transacted Price ($) Area (SQFT) Unit Price ($ PSF) Sale Date THE PLAZA $750,000 592 $1,267 12 Mar 2024 SKYSUITES@ANSON $920,000 398 $2,310 18 Mar 2024 SKYSUITES@ANSON $885,000 366 $2,418 3 Apr 2024 THE CLIFT $970,000 495 $1,959 5 Jan 2024 V ON SHENTON $948,000 474 $2,002 26 Mar 2024 RV POINT $945,000 484 $1,951 9 Jan 2024 ATTITUDE AT KIM YAM $775,000 355 $2,182 12 Jan 2024 VIVACE $902,888 420 $2,151 18 Mar 2024 RV RESIDENCES $985,000 452 $2,179 10 Jan 2024 ZEDGE $888,000 495 $1,793 8 Jan 2024 LOFT@HOLLAND $858,888 334 $2,574 2 Feb 2024 ESPADA $945,000 355 $2,660 13 Feb 2024 OXLEY EDGE $835,000 377 $2,216 20 Feb 2024 THE ASANA $988,888 398 $2,483 20 Feb 2024 OXLEY EDGE $920,000 431 $2,137 18 Mar 2024 ROBIN RESIDENCES $979,000 409 $2,393 26 Mar 2024 ESPADA $965,000 377 $2,561 28 Mar 2024 OXLEY EDGE $890,000 377 $2,362 25 Apr 2024 M5 $960,000 474 $2,027 2 May 2024 M5 $945,000 441 $2,141 14 May 2024

Without exception, all the units are one-bedders. The smallest units are from Espada (near Somerset MRT) and Oxley Edge (near Fort Canning MRT). The largest was The Plaza along Beach Road, near the Nicoll Highway MRT.

The lower cost for The Plaza is likely due to age (it was built in 1979), and perhaps being an apartment rather than a condo (it’s above some commercial units, in the style of old-school mixed-use projects).

Do note that all of these are freehold or 999-year projects. Some of these, like Robin Residences, are also famous for being near good schools; but this is negated by the units being single-bedders.

Projects in the RCR for $1 million or below:

Project Name Tenure Min Size (Sq Ft) Max Size (Sq Ft) Volume WING FONG COURT Freehold 947 990 2 LE REGAL Freehold 366 786 3 NOTTINGHILL SUITES Freehold 398 710 4 # 1 SUITES Freehold 560 667 4 THE HILLFORD 60 yrs from 19/02/2013 398 657 5 THE VERVE Freehold 441 624 3 NOVA 88 Freehold 506 603 3 28 IMPERIAL RESIDENCES Freehold 409 592 2 STUDIOS @ MARNE Freehold 560 592 2 SIMS URBAN OASIS 99 yrs from 29/07/2014 409 581 12 SIMS EDGE Freehold 409 581 2 D’WEAVE Freehold 420 570 5 TRE RESIDENCES 99 yrs from 23/04/2014 420 570 4 METRO LOFT Freehold 452 570 2 GUILLEMARD EDGE Freehold 409 560 4 THE MEZZO Freehold 560 560 2 REZI 24 Freehold 463 549 2 THOMSON V TWO Freehold 452 538 2 SANT RITZ 99 yrs from 01/10/2012 527 527 3 NIN RESIDENCE 99 yrs from 13/09/2010 474 527 2 ONE DUSUN RESIDENCES Freehold 527 527 2 THE TRE VER 99 yrs from 27/03/2018 495 495 5 BARTLEY RIDGE 99 yrs from 16/04/2012 463 495 2 LE SOMME Freehold 495 495 2 PRINCIPAL GARDEN 99 yrs from 21/07/2014 484 484 3 WATERBANK AT DAKOTA 99 yrs from 07/12/2009 484 484 3 PENROSE 99 yrs from 03/07/2019 474 484 2 SKY VUE 99 yrs from 04/03/2013 484 484 2 COMMONWEALTH TOWERS 99 yrs from 07/05/2013 441 474 7 EDENZ SUITES Freehold 441 474 4 VIIO @ BALESTIER Freehold 474 474 2 THOMSON IMPRESSIONS 99 yrs from 12/01/2015 463 463 3 PARK COLONIAL 99 yrs from 11/10/2017 463 463 2 CENTRA SUITES Freehold 420 452 3 CITY GATE 99 yrs from 15/04/2014 431 452 2 IMPERIAL HEIGHTS Freehold 452 452 2 QUEENS PEAK 99 yrs from 28/09/2015 431 441 5 THE POIZ RESIDENCES 99 yrs from 17/11/2014 420 441 5 CENTRA HEIGHTS Freehold 431 431 3 QUESTA @ DUNMAN Freehold 431 431 3 THE FORESTA @ MOUNT FABER Freehold 431 431 2 PARC ESTA 99 yrs from 12/07/2018 420 420 3 PARC IMPERIAL Freehold 398 420 3 CASA AERATA Freehold 388 420 2 PRESTIGE HEIGHTS Freehold 344 409 4 ALEXIS Freehold 398 409 2 SPOTTISWOODE 18 Freehold 388 388 5 SUITES@ KATONG Freehold 388 388 2 VIVA VISTA Freehold 323 377 2 SKYSUITES17 Freehold 355 355 2

There were 112 projects, but we’ve filtered some out, as they had only a single transaction. Here, the largest transacted unit was at Wing Fong Court; at 900 sq ft, this would be considered a three-bedder today. Unfortunately, we don’t think many families will like the location.

Wing Fong Court is sizeable for the price, and close to many amenities; but it’s also surrounded by many hotels around the Geylang Lorong 14 area. And whilst the vice area in Geylang has shrunk over time, it’s still going to be too close for comfort for some.

Wing Fong is also quite old, dating back to 1997; but the freehold status mitigates some of the age issues. It may be more viable as a rental asset, given the good location and lower price.

Sims Urban Oasis is a leasehold counterpart, which is also closer to Aljunied MRT station (which also means it’s reasonably far from the vice area). It’s even one of the newer condos, dating back to just 2017; but you do need to contend with a high unit count (1,024 units), and quite a bit of traffic issues from Aljunied Road.

Parc Esta is also likely to raise some eyebrows, as this is a high-demand condo. This project is across from Eunos MRT station and one stop away from Paya Lebar, so you get all the benefits of PLQ, minus the crowds and noise. It’s also very new, built in 2022.

However, Parc Esta also has a high unit count (1,399 units), and a 420 sq ft unit is certainly small, even by today’s standards. Still, if you are willing to look past that, the location is a convenient one.

The same consideration pertains to Queens Peak (across from Queenstown MRT) and Principal Garden (somewhat near Redhill MRT and one stop away from Tiong Bahru). They’re both below 500 sq ft but close to $1 million.

As an aside, do note that most of the projects here are still freehold or on 999-year leases.

Projects in the OCR for $1 million or under

Project Name Tenure Min Size (Sq Ft) Max Size (Sq Ft) Volume MELVILLE PARK 99 yrs from 01/09/1992 936 1206 8 PARKVIEW APARTMENTS 99 yrs from 01/05/1994 926 990 6 MAYSPRINGS 99 yrs from 01/12/1994 807 904 4 LAUREL TREE Freehold 463 872 4 EIGHT COURTYARDS 99 yrs from 20/09/2010 549 861 4 THE INFLORA 99 yrs from 25/05/2012 463 818 5 PARC ROSEWOOD 99 yrs from 07/09/2011 431 807 9 PARC OLYMPIA 99 yrs from 25/01/2012 495 797 8 RIPPLE BAY 99 yrs from 10/08/2011 484 797 5 SYMPHONY SUITES 99 yrs from 10/06/2014 689 786 7 BELLEWOODS 99 yrs from 12/08/2013 786 786 4 NV RESIDENCES 99 yrs from 07/01/2008 743 764 4 NORTHWAVE 99 yrs from 25/05/2015 667 753 13 THE SANTORINI 99 yrs from 16/10/2013 527 753 7 HILLSTA 99 yrs from 03/10/2011 527 753 5 D’NEST 99 yrs from 20/10/2010 484 753 4 SKIES MILTONIA 99 yrs from 20/02/2012 484 743 5 SOL ACRES 99 yrs from 02/06/2014 495 710 14 THE ALPS RESIDENCES 99 yrs from 03/08/2015 506 700 4 THE MINTON 99 yrs from 27/07/2007 549 700 4 KINGSFORD WATERBAY 99 yrs from 03/03/2014 474 689 9 TREASURE AT TAMPINES 99 yrs from 29/11/2018 463 678 29 HIGH PARK RESIDENCES 99 yrs from 05/11/2014 441 667 11 KINGSFORD . HILLVIEW PEAK 99 yrs from 04/06/2012 517 657 6 THE GREENWICH 99 yrs from 21/12/2009 603 657 6 RIVERFRONT RESIDENCES 99 yrs from 31/05/2018 463 635 11 SEAHILL 99 yrs from 26/09/2011 495 624 9 THE HILLIER 99 yrs from 01/08/2011 517 624 6 URBAN VISTA 99 yrs from 05/11/2012 431 614 8 LE QUEST 99 yrs from 29/08/2016 495 614 4 WATERTOWN 99 yrs from 18/05/2011 570 603 9 PARC RIVIERA 99 yrs from 11/11/2015 463 603 8 THE TAPESTRY 99 yrs from 31/07/2017 441 603 7 THE ESTUARY 99 yrs from 25/06/2008 592 603 5 STRATUM 99 yrs from 11/07/2012 441 592 8 ECO 99 yrs from 14/05/2012 549 592 5 RIVERTREES RESIDENCES 99 yrs from 28/08/2013 581 592 5 PARC BOTANNIA 99 yrs from 28/12/2016 431 592 4 THE SCALA 99 yrs from 06/01/2010 474 592 4 EUHABITAT 99 yrs from 06/12/2010 527 581 7 THE GLADES 99 yrs from 21/01/2013 452 570 6 NORTH PARK RESIDENCES 99 yrs from 19/03/2015 431 549 5 AFFINITY AT SERANGOON 99 yrs from 18/05/2018 474 538 13 HILLION RESIDENCES 99 yrs from 04/01/2013 463 538 8 THE FLORENCE RESIDENCES 99 yrs from 24/12/2018 474 527 15 THE GARDEN RESIDENCES 99 yrs from 30/10/2017 452 517 7 PARC CLEMATIS 99 yrs from 08/08/2019 452 517 5 BOTANIQUE AT BARTLEY 99 yrs from 14/04/2014 495 517 4 J GATEWAY 99 yrs from 28/08/2012 474 506 5

There’s a big list of 158 projects, so the OCR is clearly (and unsurprisingly) the region where you have the most options. For simplicity, we picked out projects with at least four or more transactions in 2024.

Treasure at Tampines is on the list, as even at launch, one of its main draws was its highly competitive pricing. However, do note that it’s currently the biggest-ever condo in Singapore (over 2,200 units). While there is a wide range of facilities (11 swimming pools available), not everyone would like living in such a busy environment.

29 units have transacted for under $1 million at Treasure, and we note the 678 sq ft unit was at $970,000. This is probably stretching what some might consider to be reasonably sized for a small family, about on par with a 3-room flat. That said, this is a rather good price given the condo was just completed last year!

Hillion Residences and Watertown are also notable names. Both of these are integrated developments: Hillion is connected to Bukit Panjang LRT, and has a commercial element that includes a food court and an NTUC. Watertown is connected to Punggol MRT, and Waterway Point is the major retail, food, and entertainment hub of the area.

Integrated developments tend to cost more as a rule, so a unit below $1 million is still achievable for singles or young couples; and if you’re thinking of investment, these units tend to be easily rentable, on account of the attached amenities.

The biggest unit transacted on the list is a 1,206 sq ft unit at Melville Park. This is pretty amazing in the 2024 market: right now a resale unit half that size could go for around $1.4 million.

The lower price point is probably because of the high unit count (1,232 units), age (completed in 1996), and also because it is on a 99-year lease. Also, given the proximity to the airport, the SIA training centre, and SUTD, there’s reasonably good rentability.

So there are private properties available for $1 million or under even in 2024; but the better options appear to be among larger projects (mega-developments).

Couples and singles actually do have options even now, but larger family buyers seem out of luck (unless they’re okay to accept the oldest fringe-region properties, that is).

ALSO READ: We own a 2-bedroom EC: Should we sell to buy a condo, a HDB flat or rent?

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.