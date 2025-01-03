3rd time in 7 days: Thomson-East Coast Line train services delayed due to train fault

SINGAPORE – Train services on the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) were delayed on the evening of Jan 2 due to a train fault. It was the third time in seven days commuters on the TEL had their journeys disrupted for the same reason.

In a Facebook post at 7.38pm, operator SMRT advised commuters to factor in an additional 10 minutes for their journey between Caldecott and Gardens by the Bay – a span of 12 stations – due to a train fault. Train services remained available in both directions.

The delay expanded to 19 stations – from Caldecott to Bayshore – SMRT said in an update almost 10 minutes later. It affected train services in both directions.

A post by SMRT at 8pm said the issue was resolved.

On the night of Dec 29, a train fault on the TEL caused a 15-minute delay for those travelling from Bayshore to Woodlands North, with trains moving slower during the disruption.

On Dec 27, a signalling system fault led to intermittent stoppages on the TEL, causing a delay of up to 15 minutes.

SMRT said then that trains continued to run in both directions between the Woodlands North and Bayshore stations during the disruption, which started at 6.30am. The operator said at 9.06am that day that normal service had resumed.

The Straits Times has contacted SMRT for more information.

