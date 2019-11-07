Don't give your WhatsApp verification code to anyone if you don't want to lose access to your account: Police

In a new crime advisory on its Facebook page, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) is warning about a resurgence of scams involving bad actors trying to take over other people's WhatsApp accounts.

According to the post, such scams typically start with the victim receiving a WhatsApp message (from a contact whose WhatsApp account has already been compromised) that asks them to reply with the six-digit verification code sent to the phone.

If this code is provided, the victim would subsequently lose access to his or her own WhatsApp account.

SPF offers a few tips that can help to prevent this from happening, and the most obvious one is to not share your verification codes with anyone, even if the request message seems to come from a close friend or family member.

Remember: always verify with the sender first.