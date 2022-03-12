'Looks more like army bunk': Netizens divided over room partition in Joint Singles Scheme Operator-Run flats

More privacy or nah?

This is one of the main concerns from netizens when the Housing & Development Board (HDB) unveiled pictures of the Joint Singles Scheme Operator-Run (JSS-OR) flats in a Facebook post on Saturday (March 12).

The post explained that these flats "come with partitions installed to offer tenants more privacy", adding that general furnishings and appliances are also provided within the flat for tenants' use.

After looking at the photos of the new flats, some netizens felt that the partitions did not provide enough privacy for tenants. Others also remarked that the flat's layout resembled an army bunk.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

On the flip side, there were others who noted that the scheme was a good move towards making housing more accessible.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

According to HDB's website, the JSS-OR Pilot was launched in December 2021 to further support lower-income singles in need of rental housing.

The project comprises a mix of one- and two-room flats, with partitions installed to accommodate two or three persons. Each unit also comes with wardrobes, water heater, washing machine and fridge.

Currently, the JSS-OR Pilot projects are located in Bedok and Buangkok.

