Daily roundup: Chinese actor Lin Yi learns Singlish pick-up lines — and other top stories today

1. ‘You are very chio sia’: Chinese actor Lin Yi learns Singlish pick-up lines

Chinese actor Lin Yi came back with a new drama The Tale of Rose last month, and in a recent promotional video with Viu, he learned a few pick-up lines in Singlish.

The first one was yan dao, meaning handsome guy in Hokkien... » READ MORE

2. Return of durian claw machines: One man catches over 20 fruit at Yishun pasar malam, video of another player goes viral

When durian claw machines appeared at night markets last year, many people flocked there to try their hand at grabbing the fruit. A YouTube video of content creators attempting to snag the durians also went viral... » READ MORE

3. 'Luxurious and comfortable experience': Maxi Lim stays at Jesseca Liu and Jeremy Chan's Airbnb in Langkawi

Maxi Lim "went to Langkawi to visit Jesseca Liu in an Airbnb".

Just kidding, the local actor went to stay at one of Jesseca and her husband Jeremy Chan's holiday homes and reviewed the place in an Instagram Reel posted on July 3... » READ MORE

4. 'Cruel to keep them locked up': Makeshift chicken coop in Yishun community garden ruffles residents' feathers

A Yishun resident was surprised when he recently discovered that his neighbours were rearing chickens.

The man surnamed Chen, who lives in Block 429A in Orchid Spring @ Yishun, told Lianhe Zaobao that he heard chickens crowing while he was at home on June 18. He did not find any chickens when he went downstairs to investigate... » READ MORE

