Daily roundup: Ong Beng Seng set to plead guilty to charges linked to Iswaran's case — and other top stories today

1. Ong Beng Seng set to plead guilty to charges linked to Iswaran's case

Property tycoon Ong Beng Seng is set to plead guilty to two charges linked to the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau's (CPIB) investigations into former transport minister S. Iswaran...» READ MORE

2. 'We started as a big dream': Big Dot Chicken, fried chicken hawker stall at Chinatown Complex, to close

After operating for less than a year, social enterprise hawker Big Dot Chicken will be closing.

The fried chicken specialist, located at Chinatown Complex Market & Food Centre, announced the news in an Instagram post on Feb 17... » READ MORE

3. Dylan Wang gets rousing welcome from fans at Changi Airport

Chinese star Dylan Wang was welcomed by more than a hundred fans at Changi Airport Terminal 1 this afternoon (Feb 27)... READ MORE

4. 2 cars on fire after 4-vehicle accident on PIE near Paya Lebar

A multi-vehicle accident on the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) near Paya Lebar on Thursday (Feb 27) night left two cars in flames.

A video shared on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page showed that a taxi was one of the four vehicles involved in the collision... » READ MORE

