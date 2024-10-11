Daily roundup: Police say Lee Hsien Yang and wife 'free to return to Singapore' — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Lee Hsien Yang and wife 'free to return to Singapore', say police

Lee Hsien Yang — the younger son of founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew — and his wife Lee Suet Fern are free to return to Singapore, the police said on Friday (Oct 11)... » READ MORE

2. Back on the market: Nassim Road GCB for sale at $308 million

Would the third time be the charm for the sale of this good class bungalow?

A two-storey bungalow along Nassim Road is back on the market with an asking price of $308 million, The Business Times reported on Wednesday (Oct 9)... » READ MORE

3. People's Park Food Centre resorts to putting up banner discouraging 'outside food' after hawkers' businesses affected

'No outside food allowed' — it's a sign commonly seen plastered on walls at most eateries, hawker centres included, in Singapore... » READ MORE

4. 'The expiry date for my organs is nearing': Marcus Chin discharged but needs another surgery soon

Local actor-host Marcus Chin, who recently underwent surgery after suffering a heart attack during filming, was discharged from the hospital today (Oct 10)... READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com