Daily roundup: Woman, 52, sets record with 1,000km run from Thailand to Singapore in 12 days — and other top stories today

1. Woman, 52, sets record with 1,000km run from Thailand to Singapore in 12 days

For 12 days, Natalie Dau pounded the streets across Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore, chalking up 1,000km - the equivalent of two full marathons (42.195km) a day... » READ MORE

2. Popular Shanghai Fried Xiao Long Bao, known for its snaking queues, closes in Chinatown

Chinatown Complex Market and Food Centre is chaotic during lunch time, with Shanghai Fried Xiao Long Bao being one of the many stalls with long, snaking queues.

Unfortunately, the popular stall, which opened in May 2022, has shuttered after two years... » READ MORE

3. 'Not much convincing was needed': Former child actress Cheryl Desiree Chan returns to I Not Stupid 3 as parent

Those who have watched local film I Not Stupid would remember a memorable scene between rebellious teenager Selena Khoo, played by child actress Cheryl Desiree Chan, and her mother, with the latter delivering the iconic line: "This is for your own good."

Now, 22 years later, with two daughters aged four and eight, Cheryl can certainly relate to the meaning of this line... » READ MORE

4. 'Taste of ash and smoke': Diner claims cigarette found in laksa, Kopitiam stall employee alleges lemongrass

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and FairPrice Group are looking into an incident in which a foreign object was discovered in a bowl of laksa at Plaza Singapura's Kopitiam food court... » READ MORE

