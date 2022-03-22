Daily roundup: Lim Jae-hyuk works multiple part-time jobs despite All of Us Are Dead's success — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Nothing special changed in my bank account: Lim Jae-hyuk works multiple part-time jobs despite All of Us Are Dead's success

Jae-hyuk, 27, pointed out while All of Us Are Dead is a hit, his financial status remains largely similar... » READ MORE

2. NUH urges public not to speculate after pregnant woman loses baby in 2-hour A&E wait

PHOTO: Facebook/Mee Pok Tah

A couple recently lost their unborn child after the woman was allegedly left unattended in the emergency department...» READ MORE

3. 'Scariest thing I've ever gone through': Singapore woman shares $26,000 jaw surgery experience on TikTok

PHOTOS: Screengrab/TikTok/queentharz

After living with a severe underbite for years, Qinthara Fasya made the decision to undergo...» READ MORE

4. Lift shows man heading to 29th floor but that Pasir Ris HDB block has just 16 storeys

Screengrabs/TikTok/wahehsiala

“16 only ah. Where [am] I going!” he shouted in surprise...» READ MORE