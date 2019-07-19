Comex 2019 to feature esports for first time

About 200 e-sports players from around the region will vie for a total of $35,000 across four tournaments and six game titles at the EFA during Comex 2019, which runs from Sept 5 to 8 at the Suntec Convention Centre.
PHOTO: Gloo PR
Lester Wong
The Straits Times

Esports will be featured for the first time at the Comex technology show this year, with the launch of the inaugural Esports Festival Asia (EFA) on Thursday (July 18).

About 200 esports players from around the region will vie for a total of $35,000 across four tournaments and six game titles at the EFA during Comex 2019, which runs from Sept 5 to 8 at the Suntec Convention Centre.

Three of the four tournaments will be staged under the EFA's ambit through tie-ups with partners.

The first is the home-grown Female Esports League, founded by local esports pioneer Tammy "furryfish" Tang.

Two are qualifiers for Chinese properties Extremesland Asia and the China Mobile Esports League, while the last is EFA's own, the new Asia Champions Esports (ACE) League.

The games which will be contested are multi-player online battle arena (Moba) games Arena Of Valor, League Of Legends and Mobile Legends; shooters PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive; and auto-battler Dota Underlords.

Comex organiser Sphere Exhibits, which is a Singapore Press Holdings subsidiary, is investing $1 million in the EFA.

Sphere Exhibits chairman Chua Wee Phong said the company decided to introduce esports at Comex due to the sport's increased profile and mass appeal in recent years, pointing to esports' impending debut at the SEA Games in November and December.

"Our intention is to help more people understand what esports is about. Esports has become very popular but there is still a lack of understanding especially among parents about what their children might be doing," he said.

Photo: Gloo PR

To draw in more spectators, various booths offering discounted gaming peripherals will be clustered around the competition area.

There will also be community esports matches that show-goers can sign up for with their friends to compete against other teams.

About 500,000 visitors are expected at Comex 2019, with Sphere Exhibits setting a target of 20,000 spectators for EFA.

Unlike traditional sports, esports comprises many genres of games which can differ widely from each other.

This is why the EFA features four tournaments and six titles in order to appeal to as many people as possible, said Sphere Exhibits' business director Eric Ng.

He added that Sphere Exhibits wants to build on the momentum of Comex 2019 for its ACE League, with the intention of going regional next year.

The first qualifiers for the ACE League will begin on Saturday, while registration for the other three events will open at the end of the month.

More information can be found at www.esportsfestival.asia

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about

Esports Gaming/Video games exhibitions
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

5 places to visit in Bangkok that&#039;s not Chatuchak, Pratunam and Siam Paragon
5 places to visit in Bangkok that's not Chatuchak, Pratunam and Siam Paragon
24-year-old motorcyclist dies after accident with car in Tampines
24-year-old motorcyclist dies after accident with car in Tampines
Clip of boy peeing into plants at Gardens by the Bay angers Singaporeans
Clip of boy peeing into plants at Gardens by the Bay angers Singaporeans
Local actress Jin Yinji hospitalised after taking laxatives to lose weight
Local actress Jin Yinji hospitalised after taking laxatives to lose weight
Russian ex-beauty queen shares Instagram video about love life with former Malaysian King amid divorce reports
Russian ex-beauty queen shares Instagram video about love life with former Malaysian King amid divorce reports
Fans in Singapore see red over the cold Red Devils
Fans in Singapore see red over the cold Red Devils
How can dis b allow? This week in the comments section
How can dis b allow? This week in the comments section
33 dead in suspected arson attack on Kyoto Animation studio
33 dead in suspected arson attack on Kyoto Animation studio
House tour: Picture-perfect nostalgic 3-room HDB flat
House tour: Picture-perfect nostalgic 3-room HDB flat
Fans marvel at photos of Chinese bus driver who looks like Leslie Cheung
Fans marvel at photos of Chinese bus driver who looks like Leslie Cheung
Man rages at driver and boxes his car in after causing collision
Man rages at driver and boxes his car in after causing collision
1-month-old baby dies on full month celebration after grandfather gives him alcohol
1-month-old baby dies on full month celebration after grandfather gives him alcohol

LIFESTYLE

5 reasons why millennials stopped coveting country clubs in Singapore
5 reasons why millennials stopped coveting country clubs in Singapore
5 &#039;clubs&#039; offering more than just alcohol to chillax with your non-drinking friends
5 unique 'clubs' in Singapore that offer more than just alcohol
Subscription service Access by BMW lets you drive a BMW from $2,388 a month
Subscription service Access by BMW lets you drive a BMW from $2,388 a month
Does NTUC FairPrice live up to its name? A survey of FairPrice house-brand prices
Does NTUC FairPrice live up to its name? A survey of FairPrice house-brand prices

Home Works

5 study room feng shui mistakes you would rather not make
5 study room feng shui mistakes you would rather not make
Built-in or freestanding: Which to go for in your home?
Built-in or freestanding: Which to go for in your home?
Swoon-worthy bedroom ideas you need to see
Swoon-worthy bedroom ideas you need to see
Home renovation guide: Tips to avoid getting duped when renovating your first place
Home renovation guide: Tips to avoid getting duped when renovating your first place

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Video of man using foot to swipe in-flight screen leaves Twitter users toe-tally disgusted
Video of man using foot to swipe in-flight screen leaves Twitter users toe-tally disgusted
How will our local celebrities look like in 40 years? Viral #faceappchallenge shows you how cruel time is
How will our local celebrities look like in 40 years? Viral #faceappchallenge shows you how cruel time is
Disabled Foodpanda rider climbs 14 floors to deliver fried chicken in KL
Disabled Foodpanda rider climbs 14 floors to deliver fried chicken in KL
Simon Yam&#039;s leggy daughter sends Chinese internet users into a frenzy
Simon Yam's leggy daughter sends Chinese internet users into a frenzy

SERVICES