Comex 2019 to feature esports for first time

About 200 e-sports players from around the region will vie for a total of $35,000 across four tournaments and six game titles at the EFA during Comex 2019, which runs from Sept 5 to 8 at the Suntec Convention Centre.

Esports will be featured for the first time at the Comex technology show this year, with the launch of the inaugural Esports Festival Asia (EFA) on Thursday (July 18).

About 200 esports players from around the region will vie for a total of $35,000 across four tournaments and six game titles at the EFA during Comex 2019, which runs from Sept 5 to 8 at the Suntec Convention Centre.

Three of the four tournaments will be staged under the EFA's ambit through tie-ups with partners.

The first is the home-grown Female Esports League, founded by local esports pioneer Tammy "furryfish" Tang.

Two are qualifiers for Chinese properties Extremesland Asia and the China Mobile Esports League, while the last is EFA's own, the new Asia Champions Esports (ACE) League.