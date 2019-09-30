Motorola Razr foldable phone could be announced at the end of the year

Similar to Huawei and Samsung, Motorola missed its initial rumoured announcement date for its foldable phone in June. The company still plans to unveil the device by the end of the year according to a source of CNET.

CNET claims that Motorola will unveil the foldable phone later this year although it is not known when the device will hit retail shelves. Based on the frequent delays in the launches of both Samsung Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X, it would seem that foldable displays would require more time.

Based on a patent filing by the company and Gsmarena, the foldable phone is likely to fold inward like its predecessors, the Razr flip phones. This would also mean that a massive battery should not be expected to be built-in for the foldable phone and also the trademark thinness of the Razr phone line will remain intact.

The Wall Street Journal also reported that the device could cost at least US$1,500 (S$2,070).

The foldable phone is said to be powered by a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 with 4 or 6GB RAM and storage options of 64/128GB. Other rumoured specs include an interior 6.2-inch vertically folding screen (2,142 x 876 pixels), an exterior display (800 x 600 pixels), a 2,730mAh battery and 27W TurboPower charging.

As compared to other foldable phones, Motorola Razr would be categorised as a smartphone with considerably less powerful internals, as per xdadevelopers.

