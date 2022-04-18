Sony continues to refine Bravia XR tech for its 2022 range

It’s Sony’s turn to announce its new range of Bravia XR TVs for 2022, and this includes the Master Series A90K and A80K 4K OLED models, the X95K 4K Mini LED model and X90K 4K LED model.

At the core of the series is the XR Backlight Master powered by Sony’s Cognitive Processor XR. The Cognitive Processor XR cross-analyses images and enhance them, especially around the focal point to create a more realistic depth of field effect along with improved contrast and vivid colours.

The processor also helps the XR Backlight Master Drive control thousands of tiny, ultra-dense Mini LEDs with precision through the use of a local dimming algorithm. The benefits of the tech are best seen in the X95K series, controlling its latest generation Mini LED backlight.

With the improved lighting system, it’s able to improve dynamic range, render dazzling lights and deep blacks with natural mid-tones, and achieve almost no flare or halos around highlights.

Features

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Sony

The OLED models sport Acoustic Surface Audio+ and the LED are specced with Acoustic Multi-Audio, and both contribute to matching the position of the sound with the images on the screen to create a better sense of immersion. And when used with supported sound systems like the HT-A9 Home Theatre System or the HT-A7000 and HT-A5000 soundbars, you get additional features like 360 Spatial Sound Mapping.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Sony

Using Acoustic Center Sync, the TV also becomes the centre channel in a multi-channel setup and the system optimises sound according to your room chosen viewing room by creating multiple phantom speakers to create a wider and more immersive cinematic sound field. You can even use this with Sony’s SRS-NS7 neckband speakers (and select Sony headphones).

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Sony

Other features include a pair of calibrated modes: Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode and Bravia Core Calibrated Mode, which automatically adjusts for optimal viewing settings. Sony collaborated closely with Netflix, ensuring that colours and contrast are spot-on and that “the artistic intent is preserved in all lighting conditions.” This feature leverages the ambient light sensor, which helps the TV adapt to dark and well-lit conditions.

Yes, Bravia Core is coming to Singapore and the pre-loaded service will also come bundled with up to 10 movies to redeem and up to 24 months of unlimited streaming when you buy a Bravia XR TV. Sony says that its service can deliver up to 80mbps stream (Netflix requires 25Mbps for its 4K content), offering the promise of higher quality visuals. At the moment, it has over 50 IMAX enhanced content titles.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Sony

Playstation 5 users also will get an additional perk in the form of ‘Perfect for PlayStation 5’. The TVs are automatically optimised for the best visual settings as well as reduced input lag for gaming with support for 4K/120fps gameplay.

Also new is the Bravia Cam, which locates where users are sitting and optimises the picture and sound accordingly (Ambient Optimisation Pro). It also enables gesture controls and video chats, amongst other features.

Pricing and availability

The new Bravia XR range of televisions will be available from April 2022 at Sony Stores, Sony Centres and authorised Sony dealers as well as online via Sony Store Online.

Master Series A90K OLED TV

XR-48A90K $3,999 June 2022

A80K OLED TV Series

Pre-order promotion: Free SRS-NS7 Wireless Neckband (worth $399) and Bravia Core Gold package from April 1 to May 1, 2022, at all participating Sony stores and authorised dealers.

XR-77A80K $13,999 June 2022

XR-65A80K $5,999 May 2022

XR-55A80K $3,999 May 2022

X95K 4K Mini LED TV Series

XR-85X95K $12,999 June 2022

XR-65X95K $6,999 June 2022

X90K 4K LED TV Series

Cashback. Free Wall-mounting bracket + Installation.

XR-85X90K $8,999 May 2022

XR-75X90K $6,499 May 2022

XR-65X90K $3,999 April 2022

XR-55X90K $2,999 April 2022

This article was first published in potions.sg.