Cameron Diaz open to filming The Mask sequel

Cameron Diaz is open to making a sequel to The Mask.

The 52-year-old actress — who recently returned to the screen in Back in Action following a 10-year hiatus — landed her first role as Tina Carlyle in the 1994 superhero comedy and she'd happily play the character again, so long as Jim Carrey was on board to play Stanley Ipkiss and his titular alter ego.

Asked about a potential sequel, she told Access Hollywood: "If Jim's on board, I mean, I've been riding those coattails from day one."

And Cameron also admitted she'd be keen to make another Charlie's Angels film with Lucy Liu and Drew Barrymore.

She said: "It would be amazing. It would be really amazing."

Her Back in Action co-star Jamie Foxx then said he would be happy to "throw my hat in the ring" to play John, the character portrayed by Bill Murray in the 2000 movie.

Cameron replied: "I'm gonna text [Lucy] right now and pitch her Jamie as Bosley."

Last month, Dumb and Dumber star Jim admitted he would make a sequel to The Mask if he was approached with the right story.

Asked about the possibility, he told Comicbook.com: "Oh gosh, you know, it has to be the right idea.

"If somebody had the right idea, I guess… It's not really about the money. I joke about the money… But I never know. You can't be definite about these things.

"I said I'd like to retire, but I think I was talking more about power-resting. Because as soon as a good idea comes your way, or a group of people that you really enjoyed working with and stuff, it just — things tend to change."

Meanwhile, the Holiday actress recently insisted she will never make another rom-com.

She quipped to Empire magazine: "No more rom-coms, only mom-coms."

And Cameron — who has two children with husband Benji Madden — admitted she doesn't know how long she will be going back to work for.

When asked if she's now "back in Hollywood for good", she explained: "I don't know how I view it. It's hard to say. If I say it, then it becomes this thing.

"I reserve the right to say no to doing a movie ever again, and I reserve the right to say yes if I decide to. I'm not defining anything. I'm just open to whatever makes sense for me and my family at any given moment."