'How difficult it is in this day and age to be a confident woman': Former TVB actress Grace Wong starts 'transformation bootcamp'

Former TVB actress and Miss Hong Kong 2007 runner up Grace Wong used to think the best way to inspire people was through her works, but now she's embarked on a new mission.

The 38-year-old announced on July 20 that she has founded Amira Academy where she will be hosting a seven-day "women transformation bootcamp" starting next month.

"Behind the scenes, I can tell you first-hand how difficult it is in this day and age to be a 'confident' woman and love yourself all the time," she wrote in her Instagram post.

"Especially with social media, the fast-paced life, stressful demands of work, and with depression/anxiety/comparison being so prevalent that it's become the 'norm'."

She wrote that it was so unhealthy that she didn't want to "stand around and do nothing about it".

Grace added: "After 17 years of being in the entertainment industry, I want to use the knowledge, experience and resources that I have gained to equip every woman out there to become the best that they can be!

"To know how valuable, beautiful and precious you all are."

The programme focuses on makeup, hair, styling, etiquette, posture and runway skills and communication and costs HK$18,000 (S$3,000) for seven days. The inaugural bootcamp is held on the weekends between Aug 17 and Sept 7.

Grace was contracted by TVB from 2007 to 2021 after her stint at Miss Hong Kong, where she also won Miss Photogenic and Miss International Goodwill.

She is best known for her role as Fa Man in A Fist Within Four Walls (2016), for which she won the Most Popular Female Character award at that year's TVB Anniversary Awards.

Since her contract ended, she's acted in Donnie Yen's Sakra (2023) and made a guest appearance in the miniseries Expats starring Nicole Kidman.

